Hurricane Ian Survivor Describes Moment “Ceiling Fell on My Head” on Survival Mode

“I told myself, I'm not letting this hurricane kill me," Florida resident Mary Wojciechowski said on the "Hurricane Ian" episode of Survival Mode.

When the catastrophic Hurricane Ian pounded southwest Florida in September of 2022, more than 150 people were killed.

How to Watch Watch Survival Mode Mondays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

In the third episode of the gripping new docuseries Survival Mode — airing Mondays at 10/9c p.m. on NBC and streaming next day on Peacock — Mary Wojciechowski recalled the harrowing experience of riding out that storm with her beloved partner, Mitch Pacyna, at their home on Fort Myers Beach.

“We were in trouble, and we had no way out,” Wojciechowski said, recalling how sheltering at home with their neighbor, Bob Campbell, became impossible as it collapsed around her.

RELATED: A Tiny Dog Named Lulu Survived After Being Swept Away by Hurricane Ian

“The roof started buckling. The floor started buckling,” Wojciechowski said on the "Hurricane Ian" episode that premiered on July 21. “Then part of the ceiling fell on my head.”

The three had no choice. They had to jump into the water. “And Mitch didn’t swim,” Wojciechowski said of her partner. “I was gonna tie a sheet around his waist so I can hold onto him.”

Survivors Mary Wojciechowski and her dog Lulu on Survival Mode. Photo: NBC News Studios

In the end, a wave knocked Pacyna backwards, sending him sliding across the floor, the docuseries revealed. Wojciechowski leapt for her life into 14 feet of water. “I told myself, I'm not letting this hurricane kill me,” she recalled. “I'm not dying like this.”

She survived, along with the couple's dog, Lulu. Tragically, Pacyna, 74, didn’t make it.

Read on to find out more about what Wojciechowski went though during the storm.

Devoted couple “always wanted to live on the beach”

Wojciechowski and Pacyna met in Chicago in 1992 and eventually settled into their happy life together in Fort Myers Beach, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

“I’ve always wanted to live on the beach,” Wojciechowsk told Survival Mode. “When I met Mitch, he wanted the same thing, and it just all worked out.”

“We were on the beach for almost 18 years,” she added. “We thought we’d be there forever.”

RELATED: How Many People Did Hurricane Ian Kill and What Category Storm Was It?

Shortly before the house crumbled and would later be reduced to pilings, Pacyna wrote a chilling Facebook post: “OK, WE’RE TERRIFIED !!”

After leaping into the flood water, Campbell found safety in a tree, while Wojciechowski managed to rescue herself. “I looked up and the first thing I saw was Mary’s arm holding onto a railing of a house,” Campbell said.

Bob Campbell, survivor, appears on Survival Mode episode "Hurricane Ian." Photo: NBC News Studios

"I just knew I had to survive"

Wojciechowski tried to stay calm and focused. “I just knew I had to survive,” she said. “And as long as I saw Bob, as long as I knew he was there, then I felt safe.”

Roughly six hours later, Wojciechowski and Campbell got out of the water. “The water subsided a little bit. The wind died down a little bit,” she said. “Bob made his way over by me and told me we had to make our way over to the house across the way. It was still standing.”

RELATED: How To Watch Survival Mode, the New Limited Series About Devastating Disasters

Wojciechowski shared a striking detail with Survival Mode about what was going on in her mind as she grappled with everything she’d been through.

“I did not think about Mitch. I didn’t want to,” she said. “I blocked it all out. I think that’s maybe why I made it. Because if you dwell on what's going on, I don’t know if I'd be here.”

Pacyna’s body was later found a half a block away from his home. “Ironically, Mitch always said, ‘I'm gonna die on this beach.’ And he did," Wojciechowski said. "That’s all I know.”

Exactly what happened to Pacyna after he was hit by the wave is a mystery. “He was my everything," Wojciechowski said. “I cannot accept the fact I'll never see him again.”

Louis Rouleau, survivor, appears on Survival Mode episode "Hurricane Ian." Photo: NBC News Studios

Other Fort Myers residents had miraculous survival stories

For Louis Rouleau, one of several houseboat residents interviewed for the "Hurricane Ian" episode of Survival Mode, staying alive became a matter of more than just staying afloat. It also depended on dodging other boats that could hit and sink him.

After getting tangled with a nearby anchored boat that was unoccupied, he was forced to cut that other vessel loose, “knowing that it’s going to be damaged,” he said. “It was a boat or us,” he said. “So, I decided us.”

“Everything I did was to stay alive,” Rouleau added. “Once you're in a life-or-death situation, you don't have any feeling anymore, you got to do what you got to do.”

RELATED: How Many Episodes of Survival Mode Will There Be?

Tom Maes, survivor, appears on Survival Mode "Hurricane Ian" episode. Photo: NBC News Studios

"Just bobbing up and down"

On land, Tom Maes and his wife had planned to ride out the hurricane at their ground-floor house near the beach. Against the odds, they survived by floating on a mattress as the water rose in the home.

“We were just bobbing up and down. And before it was over, the waves were cresting at the eave of the house,” said Maes. All the while, he assured his wife they weren’t going to die.

The morning after the storm, the couple was found by their daughter Dayna Fancher. “They both were sitting on the ground, unable to move, very unwell and beaten up,” Fancher said.

The couple was airlifted for medical attention. Maes said the recovery was a slow process. "It took... probably nine months to a year for me to stop having dreams that had something to do with the destruction or what happened to Fort Myers Beach," Maes said on the show.

To learn more about Hurricane Ian's impact on southwest Florida, watch the third episode of Survival Mode. The show airs Monday nights at 10/9c on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.