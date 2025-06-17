A Guide to All the Drama Between Huda & Jeremiah on Love Island USA

Huda and Jeremiah fell hard for each other during the first day of Love Island USA Season 7.

The drama has officially entered the villa. Love Island USA fans have been watching Huda Mustafa and Jeremiah Brown's connection blossom and then blow up in flames as they've gone through wild challenges as new bombshells have arrived in Fiji.

While many Islanders tend to explore and flirt with other connections during those early days in the villa, Huda and Jeremiah appeared to be endgame. But their relationship hasn't been all butterflies and roses. Tensions have been high and America's recoupling vote took the drama to the next level.

Read on for a recap on what's happened with Huda and Jeremiah so far on Love Island USA Season 7.

Huda and Jeremiah quickly coupled up on Love Island USA Season 7

Huda Mustafa and Jeremiah Brown on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 1. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Huda and Jeremiah were lovey-dovey from the jump. During the very first episode of Love Island USA Season 7, Huda chose to couple up with Jeremiah after sharing a steamy kiss. "I really liked the things he said earlier about how he's looking for a girlfriend, and I feel like I need a more emotionally mature man," Huda told Ariana Madix, while Jeremiah said that he felt like he already "won."

Later on in the villa, Huda told Jeremiah she chose him because he was her "type on paper." As for Jeremiah, he revealed that when he first walked in and noticed Huda, he thought to himself, "Oh yeah, that's the one," even joking about their wedding in a confessional.

From then, two had very quickly made it clear to fellow Islanders that they were a strong connection and were very much smitten with each other. Ace Greene even teased Jeremiah on the first night, calling him "Mr. Closed Off."

"They guys are getting on me because they want to explore other options. And me, I got lucky, I got blessed. We were just, like, instant fireworks," Jeremiah said in a confessional in Episode 1. "It's mutual ... I feel like I won the lottery."

Huda told Jeremiah she has a daughter

During the second day at the villa, Huda hinted that she had something big to share, telling Jeremiah in Soul Ties that she had "so much depth to my story" and a bigger apartment for a reason. "Just to play it safe, I like knowing that a guy is fully invested in me before I spill the beans on me having a kid," Huda said in a confessional. "I don't want to tell somebody something and they're not even, like, all about me."

Huda had told all of the girls that she's a mom to an almost 5-year-old daughter, but didn't share this detail about herself with Jeremiah until Episode 4. "I did want to bring up something because I wanted to be honest with you and I wanted to make sure that, you know, that I really trusted you and I really liked you. I am a mom," Huda told Jeremiah by the dock.

"You're a mom? And you're 24?" Jeremiah said. "Damn, that is a f------ bomb, I can't even lie. I did not expect that."

Wanting to share the news with fellow Islanders on her own terms, Jeremiah promised to keep the fact that Huda is a mom to himself. "She is a big part of my life," Huda said. "If it is something that's like a dealbreaker, I want you to be honest."

Jeremiah assured Huda that he didn't think it would be. "I like liking you," he told her. "I hope it don't change. But if it does, I can't control it."

Keeping this secret to himself, however, started to take a toll on Jeremiah, which Huda noticed and decided to also tell Nic Vansteenberghe so Jeremiah could talk about his feelings further with a friend. The heartfelt moment took a hilarious turn that will certainly go down in Love Island USA history.

"I have a secret to tell you ... I'm a mommy," Huda told Nic, who responded, "Mommy? Mamacita! ... A mom of what? A dog?"

New Love Island bombshells put Huda and Jeremiah's feelings to the test

Huda Mustafa and Jeremiah Brown on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 8. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

As new bombshells have entered the villa, Huda and Jeremiah have certainly had some strong reactions to what would be going down during Love Island USA's famously steamy challenges. Shortly after Hannah Fields and Amaya Espinal arrived in Fiji, Huda expressed concern that Jeremiah might want to pursue other connections.

"I'm at the point where I'm starting to see life with Jeremiah outside the villa," Huda said during a confessional in Episode 8. "But he's always like, 'If a girl changes my mind' ... I'm like, 'Okay, if?' It doesn't necessarily give me hope for us. I just don't wanna get played here."

Viewers then started to see a few tense moments between the couple. Like when Huda said Jeremiah undercooked her pancakes and asked him to "do more." Or when Jeremiah vented to Nic that Huda goes into "mommy mode" with him.

But the leather and lace party with three new bombshells during Episode 9 appeared to be the straw that broke the camel's back. In one especially viral moment, as Iris Kendall made her sexy entrance and then kissed Jeremiah, Huda, who had also just kissed two new guys, bent around and told the new bombshell, "B----, if you don't f----- quit it right now." Jeremiah later said in a confessional he felt there was a "double standard" for how men and women can act during challenges.

Islanders expressed their concern about Huda and Jeremiah's quick connection

Huda Mustafa and Jeremiah Brown on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 7. Photo: Kim Nunneley/Peacock

While they've mostly been supportive of their connection, the Islanders have also been candid with Huda and Jeremiah about how quickly they locked into each other.

Ace has been particularly vocal, telling the guys he felt Huda and Jeremiah's connection was a "scam." He also told Huda directly that he felt what he saw between them was "mad love bombing."

Amaya had also told Huda to "trust" whatever decision she chooses to make about Jeremiah, while Olandria Carthen told her, "You need to be more open-minded, Huda ... Don't embarrass yourself going too hard for a man."

Nic also said he thought Huda and Jeremiah, "had tunnel vision since Day 1."

America voted to break up Huda and Jeremiah on Love Island USA Season 7

Iris Kendall on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 13. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Love Island USA delivered the ultimate twist when Ariana announced that America voted to break up three couples, one of those bring Huda and Jeremiah. During Episode 12, it was revealed that viewers ultimately voted for Iris to couple up with Jeremiah, leaving Huda single and vulnerable.

"That was messy as f---," Olandria said. "I'm so confused." And that wasn't even the messiest part — the Islanders then had to vote one of the new singles to go home that night. (Charlie Georgiou ended up recieving the most votes.)

After one of the series' most dramatic recouplings, Huda said she felt like she "got slapped in the face" by the vote and was upset with Jeremiah for not comforting her after the fact.

The next day, Jeremiah was sent off on a date with Iris, along with the other new couples, while Huda was back at the villa, worrying about what they're doing. The drama between the two reached an all-time high when Huda overheard Jeremiah's conversation with the guys about his date and then broke down crying to the girls.

As it stands right now, Huda and Jeremiah's connection is definition of rocky and there's no telling what curveball the Islanders will be thrown next.

How to watch Love Island USA Season 7

See what happens next with Huda and Jeremiah during Tuesday night's episode of Love Island USA, which airs at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All-new episodes of Love Island USA Season 7 air every day, except Wednesday.