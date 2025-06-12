Howie Mandel Looks So Different Doing Standup with Shoulder-Length Brown Hair

Way before becoming one of the most beloved Judges on America's Got Talent — and even before he hosted the original Deal or No Deal — Howie Mandel was a standup comic who rocked some seriously long hair.

This photo, dated November 30, 1985, is the literal definition of a throwback. Mandel looks so happy performing at the iconic Bismark Theater in Chicago, Illinois, rocking curly brown hair down to his shoulders.

He had a similar hairstyle while filming the iconic series St. Elsewhere back in the '80s, which also starred Denzel Washington.

Mandel was one day removed from his 30th birthday at the time of this picture. By 1985, he had perfected his standup comedy act that began in the late '70s and was well on his way to becoming a star.

Howie Mandel performs at the Bismark Theater in Chicago, Illinois on November 30, 1985. Photo: Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Mandel's standup act at the time was free-flowing. He was incredibly interactive with his audiences, leading to some unpredictable, zany, and fun moments on stage.

Nearly 40 years later, Mandel embraces his now-signature bald look with trademark humor. “Do I have a choice? How do you know I’m embracing it? I love turtles, and I think I look like a turtle," he told NBC Insider jokingly in 2023.

Howie Mandel reflects on his mindset as he approaches 70

Terry Mandel and Howie Mandel walking in South Beach on January 3, 2011 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: James Devaney/WireImage

Mandel is looking and feeling great these days. In a 2022 interview with Health Insight, he explained how he's doing it.

"You learn, and you get a perspective," Mandel said. "What was important to me in my 30s is not important to me now. And you realize that things you chase don't matter, and it's just the ability to get up and even chase something. It's about doing, just doing."

As the star approaches his 70th birthday this November, he's learned to just do it.

"Nike has the best philosophy of life, aging, and everything, and that's 'Just Do It,'" Mandel continued. "Just get up and do it. We all have goals — I want to be older, I want to be taller, I want to be richer, I want to be famous, and so on. And if you achieve any of these things you're trying to achieve, they're never the reason for your contentment or happiness. Your contentment and happiness come from within, not anything you achieve externally."