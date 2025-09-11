Terry Crews looks on in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada; Howie Mandel is seen arriving at America's Got Talent on September 19, 2024 in Pasadena, California.

Viewers were surprised to see the longtime Judge absent on the Wednesday, September 10 episode.

Terry Crews Announces Why Howie Mandel Wasn't on AGT and When He'll Be Back

Viewers tuning in to the September 10 America’s Got Talent Season 20 Live Results show immediately noticed something different. Longtime Judge Howie Mandel wasn’t sitting in his usual spot next to Mel B. In fact, he wasn’t there at all.

In a somber moment, Host Terry Crews addressed absence with the live audience and the millions of fans watching on television.

"Now you have probably noticed there's an empty chair here,” the former NFL player said. "Howie’s had a loss in the family so he's not going to be with us tonight.”

When Howie Mandel will return to AGT

A chorus of “awws” echoed through the AGT theater as the audience began processing what they were hearing.

Fortunately, it sounds like Mandel’s absence will only last one episode, and thankfully, Mel B, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell picked up the slack for the remainder of the episode.

"Our best wishes go out to Howie and he will be back next week,” Crews revealed.

Howie Mandel appears during America's Got Talent, Season 19 Episode 10. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

It’s good to know that the always-smiling Mandel will return for the AGT Season 20 Semifinals, which kick off on September 16. The 69-year-old has been an integral part of the AGT judging process since he joined the series in Season 5, and fans can’t imagine the remaining Live Shows going on without him!

However, Mandel’s unexpected absence from the September 10 episode wasn’t the only news that Crews broke to everyone watching.

Semifinalist Mastermind — the magician who effortlessly blew everyone’s mind with an Act that combined bleeding-edge tech and magic — has officially pulled out of the competition. Crews revealed during the broadcast that Mastermind is no longer competing due to “personal reasons.”

Here is the rest of the AGT Season 20 schedule and who made the Semifinals

Howie Mandel, Mel B, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 15 “Quarter-Finals Results”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

There are only a few episodes left in Season 20 — and now, the stakes are at their highest. The Live Semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday, September 16, with a Results show airing the following evening.

Just one week later on Tuesday, September 23, the Live Finals will air, setting up one of the most epic Results shows in history the following night. Who will be crowned the winner of AGT Season 20? The world will find out in just a few weeks.

