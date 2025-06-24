Howie Mandel Copied His Granddaughter's Dance Moves at Her Ballet Recital (VIDEO)

Howie Mandel just got swept up by a great performance that wasn't even part of AGT Season 20.

How to Watch Watch Americaâs Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

In a June 23 Instagram video, the America's Got Talent Judge shared footage of himself watching his granddaughter's ballet recital — and dancing along in the audience. Mandel was hilariously copying his granddaughter's dance moves on stage as he hung out in the theater's balcony, making for an especially sweet moment.

With the words "I get so excited at my granddaughter's dance recital" overlaid on the post, Mandel hops and waves his arms in sync with the performance on stage, clearly having a great time. Maybe more than his granddaughter in the actual recital!

Mandel often can't believe what he's seeing on AGT every Tuesday. And from this video, it looks like he was just as giddy about supporting his granddaughter on her big night. It's another testament to how much he adores his family.

RELATED: Howie Mandel Got Wispy "Blonde Bangs" That'll Make You Double Take (PICS)

Watch this cute moment for yourself in the video, below:

While it's unclear which one of Mandel's three grandchildren was performing on stage that night, it may have been Abbey, who memorably danced alongside her grandpa on the set of Canada's Got Talent in a May 12 Instagram video. Set to "Le Freak" by CHIC, the duo launched into a dance routine that delighted fans. In true Mandel fashion, he tried his best to keep up with Abbey until she gave up and hilariously walked away, shaking her head. Mandel attempted to match her rhythm but ultimately couldn't do it. Looks like he redeemed himself at this ballet recital!

Howie Mandel's personal philosophy is inspired by Nike

Howie Mandel appears during America's Got Talent, Season 19 Episode 10. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

At age 69, Mandel is looking, feeling, and dancing better than ever. During a 2022 interview with Health Insight, the former stand-up comedian spoke openly about his personal philosophy about life.

RELATED: Howie Mandel Looks So Different Doing Standup with Shoulder-Length Brown Hair

"Nike has the best philosophy of life, aging, and everything, and that's 'Just Do It,'" he said. "Just get up and do it. We all have goals — I want to be older, I want to be taller, I want to be richer, I want to be famous, and so on. And if you achieve any of these things you're trying to achieve, they're never the reason for your contentment or happiness."

Mandel stressed the importance of finding your passion — and, ultimately, that everyone is responsible for their own happiness.

"It's just about finding a passion," he continued. "You can't just let life happen. You've got to make it happen. There's a freedom to age that you didn't have because you were put on a path by your parents, culture, and norms. You are the master of your own domain, and being that, you have less concern about what other people think as an aging human being."