Who Howie Mandel Chose for His Live Golden Buzzer During AGT's Last Quarterfinal Show

When hip-hop dance troupe Team Recycled showed up during Episode 1 of Auditions for Season 20 of America's Got Talent, three out of the four Judges thought they knocked their high-energy performance out of the park. But Mel B. challenged them to come back stronger, and it may have been the exact advice they needed to hear.

On the final night of Quarterfinals, Team Recycled busted out their best moves, with a dancer spinning like a top on his head on a platform in the audience while teammates in two-toned jackets surrounded him to create a dramatic picture, using fans and colored lights to emphasize the spectacle. Then, more dancers swarmed the platform around the Judges' table, carrying glowing props that dazzled.

Finally, all of Team Recycled took to the stage with glowing sticks for an intricate and overwhelming piece of choreography that got the Judges and audience on their feet, and one Judge in particular was really into it.

Howie Mandel hit the Golden Buzzer after hearing the audience's reaction

Asked by Host Terry Crews to be the first Judge to offer feedback, Howie Mandel told the group, "Tonight was kind of disappointing because I was looking for an Act that would really step it up. I was looking for an Act that could possibly win this whole thing. And nobody has been able to step it up. Or do something that would win..." but he was nearly drowned out by the crowd behind him chanting "Team Recycled! Team Recycled!"

Nevertheless, he pressed on, explaining, "I thought to myself, 'Can they do it?' And the answer is… yeah!" as he leaned forward to press the Live Golden Buzzer, sending Team Recycled past the Semifinal and straight to the Finals.

See Team Recycled during the 2025 AGT Finals

On Tuesday, September 23, the Finalist Acts show off their stuff one final time. Voting opens at 6 p.m. ET. On Wednesday, September 24, we find out who takes home the $1 million grand prize!

How can I vote for my favorite AGT Act?

