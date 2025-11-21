All the Changes Wicked: For Good Made from the Original Musical, Explained

As soon as it was announced that Universal Pictures was adapting the Wicked stage musical into two films, Wicked and this weekend's Wicked: For Good, fans started speculating about what might be expanded or added to the films.

Like Gregory Maguire's novel, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, the musical, Wicked, and both films were all inspired by L. Frank Baum's 1900 children's book, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Of course, each version tells the epic "untold" back story of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), the infamous Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda (Ariana Grande), the Good Witch of the North, in their own way.

RELATED: Everything to Know About the Wicked: For Good Soundtrack - Vinyl, Streaming Details

The first film fleshed out character moments from the stage show, added a musical within the musical sequence (including major cameos) and revealed the back story of Elphaba's childhood. In Wicked: For Good, screenwriters Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, and composer/lyricist Stephen Schwartz, all got the chance to expand upon the second act of the stage musical.

Take a look below for a break down of what exactly is different.

Wicked: For Good: Differences between the Broadway musical and the movie

Elphaba's song "No Place Like Home" shows her animal activism

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

In the stage musical, Act II opens with exposition that explains that Elphaba is now the Land of Oz's boogey-witch due to Madame Morrible and the Wizard of Oz's propaganda campaign. In the film, director Jon M. Chu shows audiences the yellow brick road being built on the backs of subjugated oxen. Like a superhero, Elphaba swoops in on her broom to wreck the operation.

However, the campaign against animals in Oz has persuaded so many to secretly escape in a tunnel under the yellow brick road. Elphaba sees them from the sky, sees her childhood nanny, Dulcibear, as part of the group ready to leave. When she asks them to stay and fight, they her ask why she fights, and she sings to them one of two new compositions Schwartz wrote for the film, "No Place Like Home."

RELATED: Watch Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo (plus Jeff Goldblum?!) Bust Out a Wicked-Catchy Wicked Rap

Nessarose's enchantment by Elphaba is different in Wicked: For Good

Boq (Ethan Slater) and Nessarose (Marissa Bode) in 'Wicked', directed by Jon M. Chu. Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

In the musical, Nessarose becomes embittered after Governor Thropp dies and she's left to govern Munchkinland. She compels Boq to stay by her side by changing the laws so that Munchkins can't leave their town without travel permits. When Elphaba arrives and sees her sister's unhappiness, she enchants her silver shoes so they allow her to walk.

The portrayal of Nessarose by Marissa Bode, who proudly uses a wheelchair, in the Wicked: For Good script was updated to have Elphaba enchant her sister to levitate and experience that joy.

"Wonderful" is now a duet in Wicked: For Good

The Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

In the musical, the Wizard tries to convince Elphaba to stay in the Emerald City and make change with him. He sings the song "Wonderful" to let her know that the citizens of Oz believe he's magical, and that he's just giving them what they want.

In the film, "Wonderful" introduces Glinda into the sequence as she and the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) sing the song together to convince Elphaba what they could accomplish together. Considering Elphaba's distrust of the Wizard, it makes sense that Glinda would have more sway on her friend to come back into their fold of governance.

Glinda gets a new song in Wicked: For Good, "The Girl in the Bubble"

Glinda (Ariana Grande) in Wicked: For Good (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures

Like Elphaba, Glinda also gets a brand-new song in the film, "The Girl in the Bubble." After Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) and the Wizard conspire to put Nessarose in harm's way in order to flush out Elphaba, Glinda discovers that the cyclone that caused the house to drop was not an accident, but intentional. When she sees the Emerald City citizens gather to go to war against Elphaba, singing "March of the Witch Hunters," she's appalled by how far things have gotten, as well as her part in it.

She escapes into her apartment alone and sings "The Girl in the Bubble," which is her epiphany song. She's allowed herself to reap the benefits of being a mouthpiece and tool for Morrible and the Wizard, and now she acknowledges she's lost herself in that chase for fame and attention. She's been complicit, but through the song she decides: no more.

Glinda announcing Elphaba's death in Munchkinland is remixed in Wicked: For Good

Glinda (Ariana Grande) in 'Wicked', directed by Jon M. Chu Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

In the stage show, after Elphaba is confronted by Dorothy and seemingly dies, Glinda returns to the Emerald City and watches the Wizard leave Oz with Dorothy. She assumes governance of the Land of Oz and has Morrible arrested. She then comes full circle to the beginning of the musical when she confirms the death of Elphaba to the Munchkins, and confirms that she was friends with the Wicked Witch of the West.

RELATED: The Songs in Wicked: For Good, Explained - Including 2 New Original Songs

In the film, Glinda returns to the Emerald City, exiles the Wizard from Oz, and tells him to leave with Dorothy. She then confronts Morrible for her wickedness and has Chistery and the flying monkeys take her to live in the cages that once held the imprisoned animals. Glinda crowns herself and comes back full circle to the opening of the first film. However, she tells the Munchkins that she has more to say, telling them that the time of fear is over, and welcoming the animals (including Dulcibear and Professor Dillamond) to come back into their society. She offers to help change things as Glinda the Good... fulfilling Elphaba's hope for her.

After that moment, it's revealed that Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) was turned into the Scarecrow. He reunites with Elphaba who was hiding under the trapdoor of his family's castle. Together, they begin to traverse the desert, but Elphaba turns to look back one last time as she feels Glinda access the power of the Grimmerie for the first time.

Wicked: For Good is now playing in theaters! Check out the official movie website for Wicked: For Good right here.