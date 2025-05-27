How to Watch and Stream AGT Season 20 This Season

Here's where and when to tune-in to the landmark season.

Back and better than ever! The landmark 20th season of America's Got Talent is almost here, bringing with it a fresh crop of talented Acts, and let's face it, some not-so-talented ones. Led by Host Terry Crews and Judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, and Mel B, AGT 2025 promises to be a summer to remember.

How to Watch Watch the Season 20 premiere of America's Got Talent on Tuesday, May 27 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

It's the show where a two or three minute Audition can change a person's life. Last season's winner, Richard Goodall, totally transformed his life since taking home the prize. He went from being a middle school janitor to garnering tens of thousands of social media followers, cashing in a million-dollar prize, oh yeah, and tying the knot with his longtime love!

"From the minute you came on this show, you've never crumbled. You haven't. You've risen. And you know what? We all need a hero right now, and you are our hero," Cowell told him after a particularly impressive performance. Wanna see the next hero take the stage? Here's when to tune in!

When does AGT 20 start this summer?

The first night of Auditions will air on Tuesday, May 27 at 8/7c. You can watch the two-hour premiere on NBC and stream it the next day on Peacock.

Live Shows kick off on Tuesday, August 19, with results airing Wednesday nights at 8/7c. Live shows and results shows also stream the next day via Peacock, so you never need to miss a moment of the action.

Howie Mandel, Mel B, Terry Crews, Sofía Vergara, and Simon Cowell appear on America's Got Talent Season 20. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

The AGT Judges are so excited for Season 20

“I’m beyond thrilled to be back at AGT - not only is it the 20th anniversary of the show, but it’s also a real homecoming for me, and I couldn’t be happier or more excited to be back. So fasten your seatbelts, everyone, because I’m here, and I’m going to stir things up and be my usual loud, proud, Scary Spice self," Mel B teased to People ahead of the new season, adding, "This season is going to be unmissable!"

“It’s brilliant that we can celebrate 20 years," Cowell said in the same article. "It’s always been about the contestants and without them we wouldn’t have a show. This gives me a chance to thank everyone who’s ever auditioned.”