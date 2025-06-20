How a Future Member of the Reagan Administration Landed "Coast Guard Sonar Operator" Role in Jaws

When you hear Greg Dole's life story, it's hard not to think of him as a real-world Forrest Gump.

He served two tours with the Navy during the Vietnam War, received degrees from the Wharton business school and Georgetown Law, was named Assistant Secretary of Transportation by President Ronald Reagan, and worked as Director for Commercial Trade Policy at Boeing. Are we missing anything...? Oh yeah, he enjoyed a brief speaking role in the original summer blockbuster — Jaws, which is getting a 50th Anniversary screening on NBC tonight (it's also streaming on Peacock alongside its three sequels)!

"I don’t think anyone had a clue [it would be] that iconic, $100 million-dollar summer blockbuster — the first ever," Dole tells NBC Insider over the phone. "I don’t think anyone anticipated that, even Spielberg."

Jaws cast member Greg Dole looks back on filming Steven Spielberg classic

Greg Dole dressed in Navy ROTC uniform during his time at the University of Pennsylvania. Photo: coutesy of Greg Dole

Greg Dole in the current day. Photo: Betsy Glick

A native of Falmouth, Massachusetts (the Cape Cod town from which one catches the ferry to Martha's Vineyard), Dole was 24-years-old when he got a job parking cars in the summer of 1974 as a way to raise money for law school.

One fateful day, he saw "a big blue van ... with 'Universal Studios' written on the side" arrive and, intrigued, asked the driver why a major film studio was headed for Martha's Vineyard. "The driver said, ‘I don’t know, they’re making some movie about a fish,'" Dole remembers with a chuckle. "I’d done plays in high school and some at Penn. This was an opportunity I didn’t want to pass up."

And so, the young man picked up a copy of Peter Benchley's bestselling novel before seeking out the Jaws casting director, Shari Rhodes. She had him read "for three different parts," he recalls. Spielberg happened to be passing while Dole auditioned for the speaking role of "Coast Guard Sonar Operator" and decided to cast him right there on the spot. "[He] was walking by and says, ‘Hey, take him to wardrobe, I’m liking what he says.’"

Given his experience with the Marines in Vietnam, Dole had a firm grasp on nautical and directional (i.e. compass) lingo, coming up with his single line of dialogue — "Jesus Christ! Fin! Shark! 3-5-0!" — for the scene where two young boys play an ill-advised shark-related prank on the beachgoers of Amity. "[It] just came naturally for me," he says.

Jaws (1975) Call Sheet Photo: Greg Dole

While you might assume his appearance in the film was an easy get for the infamously troubled production, which often stalled and started due to malfunctions with the animatronic shark, Dole actually spent close to a month on location, "because the weather didn’t hold for filming," he notes. "I had other scenes as well, but they scaled it back to that one scene for final inclusion in the movie … We were planning on filming them and the weather just didn’t hold. It was something similar in the way of coverage as the Coast Guard officer."

Still, there was plenty to do during all the down time, with Dole chatting up Spielberg, Benchley, and cast member Richard Dreyfuss (Hooper) — all three of whom signed his first-edition copy of Jaws with the following messages. In his autographed message (see below), Spielberg encouraged the young man to continue his acting journey, but Dole wisely decided "it made more sense to become a lawyer [and] not take a chance and go to Hollywood."

Peter Benchley's Jaws Novel Photo: coutesy of Greg Dole

A signed copy of the Jaws novel with signatures from Steve Spielberg, Richard Dreyfuss, and Peter Benchley. Photo: Greg Dole

With that said, the healthy residuals he ultimately earned from the movie ended up paying for a condo in Washington, D.C. a few years later. By his own estimation, Dole says he's made "about a quarter of million" in Jaws checks over the last 50 years. Not too shabby as far as passive income goes. “Although I wasn’t in the credits, I am considered a principal actor and not an extra in the movie [because I had a speaking line]," he explains. "That's why I think I’m doing as well as I am with the residuals."

The only downside? Dole couldn't go in the ocean up to his waist "for like three summers" after seeing the finished movie with his mother in Falmouth.

"It was that real to so many people, and still is," he concludes. "It was such a terrifying movie because you really didn’t see what was under the ocean eating [people]. Because of the thrill of it, of watching it and not knowing what was gonna happen next with regard to where the shark was gonna appear. It keeps bringing people back every summer to watch that movie."

