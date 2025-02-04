It's not quite unlimited, but there's a whole lot of bonus features on the new Blu-ray!

How to Watch Wicked on Blu-Ray and DVD Right Now: Everything to Know About Physical Release

Director Jon M. Chu's Wicked — the global blockbuster starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande that's nominated for 10 Academy Awards including Best Picture — just dropped on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD today.

Just ahead of the film dropping on digital, NBC Insider spoke with Chu, who teased some of the many extras fans can look forward to in the home entertainment release of the beloved Wizard of Oz musical prequel.

How to get Wicked on Blu-ray and DVD? The Wicked film is available right now on Blu-ray and DVD physical mediums, including plenty of special features. Order a copy here from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Director Jon M. Chu on what Wicked fans can expect from the home entertainment release

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), Glinda (Ariana Grande), and Director Jon M. Chu appear on the set of Wicked (2024). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

"I love that [fans] reacted to every little detail in our movie even though they’ve seen it multiple times with their friends and family, so I think on the home video side of it we get to show them deleted scenes, scenes they may have heard about in interviews, but never got to see, they get to see extensions of scenes, and they get the sing-along version of it," Chu told NBC Insider. "You get two movies essentially! Plus our commentary, my commentary but also the girls commentary on every scene in the movie, so it’s really fun."

Of course, the film is based on the smash Broadway musical of the same name, which is in turn based on Gregory Maguire's decidedly darker novel, which is itself a prequel to MGM's The Wizard of Oz, and L. Frank Baum's Oz books upon which that film is based. Chu explained to us how Wicked is actually the evolution of all these various media converging.

Jon M. Chu on how the book Wicked informs the Broadway musical which informs the film

"I think that the musical, what Stephen [Schwartz, who wrote the music and lyrics] and Winnie [Holzman, who wrote the play's book] really did, was it made a connection between not just the 1939 movie, but just the lore of Wizard of Oz, which is the American fairytale, one of the very few let alone the one that defines culture in a way: the Yellow Brick Road, and the Wizard behind the curtain," Chu said. "And I think they made it consumable in a way because music will do that; and they made it very personal, with the relationship between Elphaba and Galinda. I think that on stage when you do that, there are things that hold it back a little bit, because you can’t have the intimacy of what cinema can do, you can’t have the scope and scale of what cinema can do. So I think I got to sit with Schwartz and Winnie very early and go through every line of every lyric, and understand their original intention."

While the stage play and the book both remain massive cultural touchstones, Chu explained why he thinks the film — both Part One and its upcoming sequel, Wicked: For Good — actually advances the vision of both those mediums.

"I think the movie is the ultimate medium for this story that it was always sort of meant to be, we just didn’t know it because it was on stage for 20 years, and so I think we got to fulfill the destiny of what they were itching at, and use the tools to be able to get there for it," Chu continued. "I think you can enjoy all of them in separate places in your life."

When is Wicked available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD? If you want to enjoy Wicked at home on physical media, you can do so now via 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD versions. The film is still available to purchase and rent on digital as well.

Depending on which version you pick up, both the physical and digital home entertainment releases of Wicked feature a ton of extras. Here's what fans can look forward to...

All the bonus features available on Wicked's home entertainment release

Wicked on DVD. Photo: Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Feature Commentary with Director Jon M. Chu

Feature Commentary with Stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Sing Along:

Alternate Feature Length Version: Rejoicify, it’s your turn to sing your way through Oz! Sing-along to all of your favorite Wicked songs as you join Elphaba and Glinda on their magical journey.

Deleted and Extended Scenes:

Pfannee & ShenShen Meet Glinda - Reunited at Shiz University, Glinda, Pfannee, and ShenShen recall their past by performing a twirling routine together.

Shiz Gazette Introduces Fiyero - Excitement spreads across Shiz as word gets out that Prince Fiyero is on his way.

Toss Toss - Glinda teaches Elphaba the art of Toss Toss, with mixed results.

Elphaba & Fiyero in the Forest - The relationship between Elphaba and Fiyero takes a turn as they come to care for a lost lion cub.

Elphaba’s Promise - Elphaba makes a pledge to Glinda that they both hope will strengthen their friendship.

Train Platform Farewell - Glinda, Madame Morrible, and Governor Thropp gather to send Elphaba off to Emerald City.

Boq & Elphaba Talk - Elphaba challenges Boq to face the truth about his feelings for Nessa Rose, but she has difficulty doing the same when it comes to Fiyero.

Train Ride to Emerald City - Glinda and Elphaba expand their world by taking a luxurious train ride to Emerald City.

In the Emerald City - The bustling streets of Emerald City take Glinda and Elphaba one step closer to finally meeting the Wizard.

Palace Monkeys Chase - Elphaba and Glinda race through a maddening maze of winged monkeys determined to take them down.

Making Wicked:

Return to Oz for a fantastic behind-the-scenes journey with this expansive look inside the characters, choreography, and creativity that make up the movie's unforgettable world.

Welcome to Shiz:

Unlimited imagination, couture fashion, and spectacular production design come together at Shiz University, providing a place for performers and viewers to be fully immersed in the fantasy.

Designed from details in L. Frank Baum’s books, the uniforms, clever contraptions, and circular sets create a sprawling campus where magic feels like an everyday occurrence.

A Wicked Legacy:

Take delight in the cast and filmmakers sharing personal memories of their first encounters with the original Broadway production, and how those lasting connections created emotional experiences while making the movie. Also highlighted are the iconic cameos that pay tribute to the cultural phenomenon that became one of the most popular musicals of all time.

The Wonderful Wizard:

Follow the yellow brick road to Emerald City for an in-depth look at the infamous Wizard of Oz. Inside the palace’s throne room, the Wizard himself, Jeff Goldblum, pulls back the curtain to peer at his character’s magic and mechanics with senior special effects technician Christopher Clarke, who details how the Wizard’s massive robotic head comes to life.

Watch all the magic at home! Wicked is now available to purchase or rent on Digital and Physical Media. The concluding act, Wicked: For Good, releases in theaters November 21.