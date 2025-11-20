How to Watch Washington vs. UCLA: Late Night College Football on NBC & Peacock

This week on Big Ten Saturday Night, the Huskies head to Los Angeles to take on the Bruins.

It's the penultimate week of the college football regular season, and NBC and Peacock are celebrating with a tripleheader of games this Saturday. It all kicks off with Notre Dame's final home game of the season, then continues with a Big Ten Saturday Night doubleheader that wraps up with a visit to the West Coast.

Because the Big Ten has now absorbed several major former PAC-12 schools into its ranks, college football fans get to enjoy conference action late into Saturday night, and this week that means watching the Washington Huskies as they head to Los Angeles to take on the UCLA Bruins. Let's take a closer look.

RELATED: NBC's Big Ten Saturday Night Broadcast Team: Everything to Know

How can you watch the Washington Huskies vs. UCLA Bruins on Big Ten Saturday Night? On Saturday, November 22, NBC Sports' college football broadcast day kicks off with Syracuse vs. Notre Dame at 3:30 p.m. ET, then continues into the evening as Nebraska takes on Penn State beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. Washington and UCLA will follow that game at 10:30 p.m. ET. And it's all coming to you live on NBC and Peacock.

What to know about the Washington vs. UCLA Big Ten college football game

Quarterback Luke Duncan #12 of the UCLA Bruins looks to pass the ball during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 15, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Jason Mowry/Getty Images

RELATED: Football Legend Phil Simms Returns to NBC for Big Ten College Football This Fall (DETAILS)

It's been a very up-and-down season for the Washington Huskies. After winning three straight to start the season, they haven't been able to string together a winning streak longer than two games since, dropping losses to top-ranked Ohio State, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Despite stumbles, though, they're a 7-3 team looking to finish strong and land a top bowl game invite. To do that, they'll have to get through UCLA this week and rival Oregon next week. While Huskies fans might already have their eyes on the Ducks, the Bruins aren't to be ignored.

Yes, this is a UCLA squad that's gone 3-7 so far this season, and for much of the season was not only winless but had never held the lead in a game. But this is also the UCLA squad that upset an unprepared Penn State team who came into the Rose Bowl and got blindsided by what the Bruins brought to that game. Will that happen to Washington? If you have fond memories of staying up late on Saturday nights to catch PAC-12 late games, you'll want to keep an eye on this one.

Not yet a Peacock subscriber? Click here to get started!