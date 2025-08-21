How to Watch the Twisted Metal Season 2 Finale on Peacock: Date, Time & More

We don’t know whether to laugh or die as Anthony Mackie races to a fierce finish against the post-apocalypse’s deadliest freaks.

Heads may still be reeling from the shock of a key Twisted Metal character’s surprise demise in Peacock’s latest drop of new Season 2 episodes. But for Anthony Mackie’s daring demolition derby driver John Doe, it’s a speed bump on this season’s wild-ride roadway toward even bigger story twists.

No spoilers here, as Peacock keeps landing fresh episodes of Twisted Metal’s second season every Thursday in the buildup to what’s sure to be a crash-bang finale. Under the presiding eye of demolition derby tournament boss Calypso (Anthony Carrigan) and with a new dynamic potentially brewing between John and his ride-or-die pal Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), the Peacock-original series’ post-apocalypse is getting freakier by the mile…and until we’ve got some definitive answers from the Season 2 finale, we wouldn’t want it any other way.

We’re well past the halfway point in Twisted Metal’s second season, which raises the stakes in just about every way over John’s already-insane cross-country death race that set the tone for Season 1. For a dystopian sci-fi comedy that’s based on a beloved PlayStation game, there’s a surprising measure of intrigue to the factions that align as John (and Quiet!) dodge death bombs, question alliances, and try to keep their pact alive as they fight to win Calypso’s crazy tournament and seize his promised victor’s prize of being granted a single wish.

When is the Twisted Metal Season 2 finale on Peacock? Twisted Metal’s Season 2 finale night arrives on Thursday, August 28, but there’s more in store than just a single ending episode. Viewers will be treated all at once to the Peacock-exclusive series’ three remaining Season 2 installments, including, of course, the finale — which is probably keeping a few finish-line surprises all to its own Sweet-Toothed self.

Alongside Mackie, Beatriz, and Carrigan, the gonzo Twisted Metal cast includes wrestling icon Joe Seanoa (aka Samoa Joe) and Will Arnett (who respectively play the insanely intimidating killer clown Sweet Tooth in body and in voice) — plus Mike Mitchell, Saylor Bell Curda, Patty Guggenheim, Tiana Okoye, Richard De Klerk, Michael James Shaw and Lisa Gilroy.

If you’re new to the series or just need to freshen your memory on all of the action so far, Peacock’s the only place to stream Twisted Metal. From the complete first season all the way through to the latest batch of episodes in the current Season 2, catch every new episode (including the Season 2 finale!) right here!

