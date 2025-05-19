How to Watch the Saturday Night Live Season 50 Finale Now That It's Aired

Season 50 of Saturday Night Live has said its final goodnights.

After a landmark season full of nostalgia and celebrations, the live late night comedy show is going dark for the summer, leaving our heads filled with hilarious memories and *three* catchy parody songs about a man named Domingo. Scarlett Johansson hosted the final episode of Season 50 alongside Musical Guest Bad Bunny, and it certainly was a night that will live in infamy — especially for Michael Che.

Long before going live on Saturday night, Johansson promised she wouldn't let the "Weekend Update" anchor off the hook for the jokes he forced upon Johansson's husband, Colin Jost, in December during their annual holiday joke swap. They were, as she described them to Vanity Fair, "vulgar." f.

"I feel like it's almost my responsibility to come up with some way to burn Michael back," she told the magazine, even before it was announced that she would host the finale. "Retaliation, I'd say, should be expected. Others on the show could support this desire. Know what I mean?"

Johansson is a woman of her word — and as the woman who's now hosted the most SNL episodes ever with seven (compared to Alec Baldwin's 17), she certainly earned the right to return and receive a Jost-scripted apology from Che during the May 17 joke swap. An apology that made Che say that he himself had "more nipples than a pregnant dog," among other things.

"Yes, I have heard that about you," Johansson replied, nodding.

How to watch the SNL Season 50 finale

The May 17 season finale, along with every single other episode of Saturday Night Live from all 50 seasons, is available to watch on Peacock.

Johansson appeared on SNL four additional times in Season 50, both on the show and related SNL50 events. She was on hand for SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, SNL50: The Anniversary Special and appeared as Ivanka Trump in the episode hosted by Jon Hamm. She also helped usher Martin Short in to the Five-Timers Club and was shown backstage reacting to the aforementioned holiday joke swap.

Catch up with all of our sweeping SNL Season 50 coverage here, and revisit sketches handpicked by the people behind the show — one to represent every single season — by exploring 50 Seasons in 50 Days.