How to Watch the English Premier League 2025-2026 Season Kickoff on NBC & Peacock

Ariana Madix Says the Islanders Don't Know What Time It Is in the Love Island Villa

Between Chelsea defeating Paris Saint-Germain to win the FIFA Club World Cup, Son Heung-min’s departure from Tottenham, and a flurry of high-profile transfers like Florian Wirtz and Benjamin Šeško, this summer’s produced nothing short of a bonanza of Premier League activity, despite a void in league competition.

How to Watch Watch Premier League on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

As clubs continue to dig deep in their piggy banks to land the marquee targets they so highly covet, each splashy signing means footy fans will have that much more to look forward to when the 2025-2026 campaign officially launches. And lucky for us, that’s just right around the corner. Here’s everything you need to know about the Premier League’s 2025-2026 season launch on NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: The 7 Best Premier League Goals of the 2024/2025 Season

When does the 2025-2026 English Premier League season begin?

The 2025-2026 English Premier League season begins Friday, August 15 with defending champions Liverpool hosting Bournemouth at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and NBC’s Spanish-language channel, Universo.

Eager to return to the pitch, Virgil van Dijk and star striker Mohamed Salah will lace up as the Reds mount their title defense in a much-anticipated home-opener at Anfield. Uniting with the Egyptian talisman in a ferocious attacking capacity is the newly acquired German phenom Florian Writz, who joined the reigning victors from Bayer Leverkusen in June for a record-smashing deal, worth up to €150 million with add-ons – now the most expensive signing ever in British football history.

What matchups headline the Premier League’s opening weekend?

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth is just the beginning. Seeking redemption for their humbling 15th-place finish to their 2024-2025 campaign, Manchester United will host Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday, August 17 at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo. Despite dropping north of £200m in the transfer window to acquire strikers Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Šeško, Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils face a tough task when they suit up for their clash against Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, who finished in second place last year for the third consecutive year. Runner-up in England’s top flight is never a bad thing, but after reloading with summer signings Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Christhian Mosquera and Kepa Arrizabalaga, the Gunners are armed and ready to end their 22-year title drought.

Prior to Sunday’s marquee matchup at Old Trafford, Erling Haaland and Manchester City will square off against the Wolverhampton Wanderers at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 16 at Molineux Stadium. Though they finished in third, the Citizens were a couple steps off their former Treble-winning caliber last year. Looking mortal and for once vulnerable, Pep Guardiola’s troops only held off a hungry Wolves squad back in May because of a solo strike from Kevin De Bruyne, who departed the Etihad for good this summer.

RELATED: Who is the Premier League Leader in Goals, All Time?

The English Premier League on Peacock

When it comes to streaming, Peacock will continue to be the English Premier League’s partner on the pitch. In addition to exclusive EPL matches, Peacock will also provide footy fans a streaming option for all of the matches the NBCUniversal networks broadcast live. Studio shows, match replays and an always-on “Premier League TV” channel create an immersive experience sure to please even the most passionate EPL follower. In addition to its standard English-language coverage, Peacock will provide viewers a Spanish-language option, through its partnership with Telemundo and Universo.

Multiview, one of Peacock’s innovative features designed to enhance the live viewing experience, will provide fans an unparalleled way to watch the world’s most beautiful game. The Multiview option puts viewers in control of their own football experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.



To learn more about how to watch the Premier League on NBC's streaming app and to sign up, visit PeacockTV.

RELATED: English Premier League 2025-2026 Schedule Released: Dates, Times, How to Watch

Premier League opening weekend TV schedule

Conor Bradley of Liverpool and Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield on May 25, 2025 in Liverpool, England. Photo: Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Before Friday’s clash between Liverpool and Bournemouth kicks off the Premier League’s opening weekend, NBC Sports’ Premier League Live studio team of Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard will be on-site in Anfield for special, pitch-side coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET – one of three stadium sites featured on opening weekend. On Saturday, the studio team will then host Premier League Live from Molineaux Stadium at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, then Sunday at 8 a.m. ET from Old Trafford ahead of the Man United – Arsenal match. For more on where to watch the league’s opening weekend, see the schedule below. All times are ET.

Date Time Program / Platform

Friday, August 15 2 p.m. Premier League Live, USA Network

Friday, August 15 3 p.m. Liverpool v. Bournemouth, USA Network, Universo

Friday, August 15 5 p.m. Goal Zone, USA Network

Saturday, August 16 7 a.m. Premier League Live, USA Network

Saturday, August 16 7:30 a.m. Aston Villa v. Newcastle, USA Network, Universo

Saturday, August 16 10 a.m. Goal Rush, Peacock

Saturday, August 16 10 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Fulham, USA Network, Universo

Saturday, August 16 10 a.m. Sunderland v. West Ham, Peacock

Saturday, August 16 10 a.m. Tottenham Hotspur v. Burnley, Peacock

Saturday, August 16 12 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock

Saturday, August 16 12:30 p.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Manchester City, NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Saturday, August 16 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone, NBC, Peacock

Sunday, August 17 8 a.m. Premier League Live, USA Network, Peacock

Sunday, August 17 9 a.m. Chelsea v. Crystal Palace, USA Network, Telemundo

Sunday, August 17 9 a.m. Nottingham Forest v. Brentford, Peacock

Sunday, August 17 11 a.m. Premier League Live, USA Network, Peacock

Sunday, August 17 11:30 a.m. Manchester United v. Arsenal, NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Sunday, August 17 2 p.m. Goal Zone, NBC, Peacock

Monday, August 18 3 p.m. Leeds United v. Everton, USA Network