Jurassic Park & Jurassic World Watch Order: How to Plan Your Binge Before Rebirth

Sixty-five million and 32 years later, Universal Pictures is gearing up for the release of the seventh entry in its dino-sized Jurassic franchise: Jurassic World Rebirth (click here for tickets).

If you need a refresher on what's happened and who's been eaten so far, Peacock has you covered with all six movies across the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World trilogies. The later, of course, is about to become a quadrilogy, thanks to an all-new adventure penned by Steven Spielberg's longtime collaborator, David Koepp, who wrote Jurassic Park and The Lost World.

After six movies across three decades, you might be wondering if there's a method to all the madness... you bet there is!

Is there a specific order to the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies? Yes, and it's pretty simple! Given that each Jurassic sequel takes place after the events of its predecessor, you can simply watch each entry in literal chronological order — from Jurassic Park (1993) through Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). Nearly all of the movies take place in the year in which they were released, except for Rebirth, which is set in 2027. And don't worry about various ratings. All entires, Rebirth included, are PG-13.

The order of the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies

Jurassic Park (1993) — directed by Steven Spielberg

Ah, yes — the one that started it all. Do we really need to give you a synopsis of what Jurassic Park is about? Steven Spielberg's adaptation of Michael Crichton's bestselling novel revitalized the summer blockbuster and ushered in the age of CGI.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) — directed by Steven Spielberg

While Crichton saw Jurassic Park as a self-contained story, the runaway success of the '93 film ensured that fans would clamor for more. And clamor they did, prompting Crichton to pen a second novel. The film adaptation, however, only follows the book's plot loosely, with Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) facing off with dinosaurs on Isla Sorna, aka Site B (the place where the dinosaurs were hatched and raised before being sent to Isla Nublar).

Jurassic Park III (2001) — directed by Joe Johnston

The first entry in the franchise not helmed by Spielberg, Jurassic Park III finds Alan Grant (Sam Neill) tricked into an expedition to Site B in the hopes of tracking down a missing boy.

Jurassic World (2015) — directed by Colin Trevorrow

Several decades after the failure of Jurassic Park, InGen's new owner, the Masrani Global Corporation has finally realized John Hammond's dream of a functioning dinosaur theme park. In the hopes of revitalizing public interest in these resurrected creatures (as though people would ever grow tired of dinosaurs!), the Jurassic World suits make the rather egregious error of cooking up their own giant lizard made up of the most dangerous species on the island.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) — directed by J.A. Bayona

Hired by John Hammond's secret business partner, Benjamin Lockwood (James Cromwell), Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) return to Isla Nublar to save a number of dinosaur species before the island's long-dormant volcano erupts and kills everything alive.

Jurassic World Dominion (2022) — directed by Colin Trevorrow

With dinosaurs now roaming the globe, Owen, Claire, Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon), and the original Jurassic Park trio — Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Ian Malcolm — find themselves caught up in a conspiracy involving the shady corporation BioSyn, whose burning desire to steal dinosaur embryos led to the destruction of the original park three decades before.

