How to Watch & Stream the Final Stages of the 2025 Tour de France on NBC & Peacock

If you haven't spoken to any of your friends in France right now, there's likely a good reason for that: they're taking the month off to watch the Tour de France!

But as millions of cycling fans around the world know, you don't have to be French to get in on the hot summer action. With the race winding down, and the most competitive stages yet to come, here's how you can catch the rest of the action on NBC and Peacock!

How can you watch the rest of the 2025 Tour de France?

Nicolas Prodhomme of France and Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team crosses the finish line during the 111th Tour de France 2024, Stage 21 a 33.7km individual time trial from Monaco to Nice on July 21, 2024 in Nice, France. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Peacock's live Tour de France coverage resumes Thursday, July 24 at 6 a.m. ET with Stage 18: Vif / Courchevel Col de la Loze.

Coverage on Peacock continues Friday, July 25 at 7 a.m. ET with Stage 19: Albertville / La Plagne.

On Saturday, July 26, Peacock kicks off the action at 6 a.m. ET with live coverage of Stage 20, Nantua / Pontarlier. If you don't have Peacock (you should really amend that now), you can catch Stage 20 live coverage over at NBC as well beginning at 8 a.m. ET. If that's too early for you, the stage will be replayed on NBC at 2 p.m. ET.

Get your Champagne ready, because live coverage of the Tour de France's final stage, Stage 21: Mantes-la-Ville/ Paris Champs-Élysées begins Sunday, July 27 at 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock. Encore coverage of the final stage kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.

Who are the cyclists to watch in the final stages of the Tour de France?

A general view of the peloton competing during the 2nd Tour de France Femmes 2023, Stage 6 a 122.1km stage from Albi to Blagnac / #UCIWWT / on July 28, 2023 in Blagnac, France. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

So far, the Tour de France has had its share of surprises and excitement, so it's still anyone's yellow jersey to claim. Just the same, all eyes are on the two men who have won the last five Tour de France titles: three-time and defending champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) of Slovenia and two-time champion Jonas Vingegaard (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) of Denmark.

Other notables still vying for the yellow jersey include Remco Evenepoel, Florian Lipowitz, Oscar Onley, Kevin Vauquelin, Primoz Roglic, Tobias Halland Johannessen, Felix Gall, and American Matteo Jorgenson.

As far as the sprinters in contention for the green jersey go, keep your eyes on Pogačar, Jonathan Milan, Mathieu Van der Poel, Biniam Girmay, and Tim Merlier.

Meanwhile, the race for the polka-dot jersey awarded to the best climber could come down to Pogačar, Vingegaard, Lenny Martinez, Michael Woods, and Ben Healy.

Finally, the young riders in contention for the white jersey include Healy, Remco Evenepoel, Florian Lipowitz, Oscar Onley, and Kevin Vauquelin.

