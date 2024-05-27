How to Watch the American Ninja Warrior Couple's Championship 

Will There Be a New Champion? | American Ninja Warrior Season 16 | First Look | NBC

Don't miss these couples race to the Power Tower in hopes of becoming the next champion duo.

Who says romance can't happen on an obstacle course? The American Ninja Warrior Couple's Championship is back for its second year, and love is already in the air. Literally.

How to Watch Watch the Season 16 premiere of American Ninja Warrior Monday, June 3 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Throughout the years, fans have enjoyed several action-packed championships and specials — we've had Family Championships, Women's Championships, and even All-Star spin-offs of the competition. As fans get excited for the upcoming season of ANW, these specials serve as the perfect primer for getting into the competitive spirit. The ANW community is massive, leading to several swoon-worthy connections among Ninjas. It's no surprise the competition has taken these gravity-defying sweethearts to their grand stage. Boasting all of the same mind-boggling obstacles and breathtaking aesthetics of the typical season, the Couple's Championship is a heartwarming spin on the ANW formula.

Read on, below, to learn everything to know about tuning in to the ANW Couple's Championship on NBC.

When does the American Ninja Warrior Couple's Championship air? The second annual American Ninja Warrior Couple's Championship special airs on Monday, May 27 at 8/7c. The American Ninja Warrior Couple's Championship is an annual special that airs near the upcoming season of ANW. As usual, beloved ANW Hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila, and Zuri Hall will comment on the runs and catch up with the couples. RELATED: Where to Watch American Ninja Warrior on NBC “[American Ninja Warrior] is a unique competition that it is about the people and the stories and it has a lot of unique characteristics," ANW executive producer Arthur Smith told Deadline. "Where else do you have athletes rooting for each other? Where else do you have women and men competing on the same course? We have a community and there’s so many positive values."

Caleb Bergstrom seen during his run of the Season 15 American Ninja Warrior obstacle course. Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC

How does the ANW Couples Championship work? The ANW Couple's Championship is a white-knuckled competition with slight changes to ANW's structure. Fans will watch 12 elite Ninja couples compete together on the world’s most challenging obstacle course with the winners taking home the coveted title of this year’s couple’s champion. Not only does the winning couple score the honor of being the couple's champion, but they'll also win a grand prize of $25,000. RELATED: The Winner of ANW Season 15 Is Revealed — and They Got the $1 Million ANW often introduces rule changes, but if the 2024 championship is like last year, the competition will feature two rounds of relay-style obstacles. As the teams race to beat their competing couples, teams earn one point for every obstacle they complete. The two couples who've proven they have the grit and power to beat the rest duke it out on the Power Tower for the bragging rights and grand prize. The first Couple's Championship winners were Kyle Soderman and Megan Johnson from Austin, TX.

Caitlyn Bergstrom-Wright appears on American Ninja Warrior Season 15 Episode 12 "Semifinals 4”. Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC