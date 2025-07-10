How to Watch the American Century Championship Celebrity Golf Tournament on NBC & Peacock

If you love golf, celebrities, and celebrities golfing, then you're in for a treat, as the 2025 American Century Championship golf tournament yet again features a stacked field for its 36th edition, and it's all coming to NBC, Peacock, and the GOLF Channel.

Beginning this Friday at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, this year's field features some 90 sports and entertainment celebrities, including huge names like Stephen Curry, Travis Kelce, and the man with the golden swing, Charles Barkley. Here's what you need to know!

How to watch the 2025 American Century Championship golf tournament? The 36th American Century Championship coverage begins Friday, July 11 at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock (re-airing on GOLF Channel at 8 p.m. ET). Second Round coverage picks up Saturday, July 12 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock. The tournament concludes Sunday, July 13 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock.

Travis Kelce walks on the 18th hole on day three of the 2024 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 14, 2024 in Stateline, Nevada. Photo: Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

How scoring works in the American Century Championship golf tournament

Unlike most PGA events, the American Century Championship utilizes a modified Stableford format over the course of the tournament's 54 holes. So instead of scoring in relation to par, points are awarded for how each player fares on any given hole. So an Albatross (3 under par on a hole) earns a participant 10 points; a hole-in-one is worth 8 points; an eagle (2 under) counts for 6 points; a birdie (1 under) merits 3 points; par (even) is worth 1 point; a bogey (1 over) counts for 0 points; and a double bogey or worse (2 over+) counts for negative 2 points. Which means that players can't score worse than a double bogey (wouldn't that be nice on every round?).

Whoever has the most points after three rounds wins the whole thing. Last year (and in 2020), that honor went to former tennis pro Mardy Fish. “This is the one you really want to win. American Century is really the Super Bowl," Fish told NBC Sports last year.

Fish will yet again be in the mix this year. Alongside fellow two-time winner Curry, he's favored to win the tourney yet again with +240 odds of winning. Other celebs with favorable winning odds include former NHL star Joe Pavelski, former NFL QB and current analyst Tony Romo, and former MLB star and current analyst John Smoltz and NBA legend Charles Barkley.

But that's just scratching the surface of big names participating.

Alfonso Ribeiro celebrates after making a chip shot on the 12th hole on day three of the 2024 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 14, 2024 in Stateline, Nevada. Photo: Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Who are the celebrities competing in this year's American Century golf tournament? Some of the notable names competing in this year's American Century Championship include Fish, Curry (and his dad, Dell), Kelce (and his brother, Jason), Romo, Barkley, Aaron Rodgers, Alfonso Ribeiro, Annika Sorenstam, Miles Teller, Colin Jost, Ray Romano, and Larry the Cable Guy. First-time participants include Basketball Hall-of-Famer Grant Hill, San Francisco 49ers All-Pro Tight End George Kittle, and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

American Century golf tournament announcers

There's also plenty of star power in the booth, as host Steve Sands and analyst Peter Jacobsen will anchor NBC Sports’ live tournament coverage. They'll be joined by Jimmy Roberts, Roger Maltbie, Smylie Kaufman, and Kira K. Dixon. You can also catch Kaufman and Dixon reprising NBC Sports' PGA TOUR Happy Hour interview segments at Hole 17, the tournament's official party hole. The par-3 borders the beach, and is jam packed with music, fans, boats, booze, and all sorts of fun stuff you don’t generally see at your average golf tournament.