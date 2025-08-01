Olympic medalists Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Noah Lyles, and more are back on the track this weekend.

How to Watch and Stream the 2025 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on NBC & Peacock

Even after you’ve tasted gold medal greatness at the Paris Olympics, the hunger for victory never really ends. So it only makes sense that the chance to represent Team USA will once again be on the athletic agenda this weekend, when Paris Olympics standouts like Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Noah Lyles will headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of the 2025 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships.

Broadcasting live from the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field, the USATF Outdoor Championships are a big, big deal for anyone who follows the U.S. national Olympic track and field team. This weekend’s event in Oregon will determine which athletes will take their next competitive step, moving on to represent Team USA at the World Athletics Championships coming to Tokyo in September.

Where can you watch the 2025 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships? The 2025 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships will be broadcast live across both NBC and Peacock, with coverage set to kick off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 2.

Noah Lyles of Team United States celebrates winning the gold medal after competing the Men's 100m Final on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 04, 2024 in Paris, France Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

NBC Sports’ Paul Swangard will be on the broadcast call, alongside four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon, two-time Olympian Kara Goucher, 2012 London Olympic decathlon silver medalist Trey Hardee, and seven-time Paralympic medalist Amanda McGrory. Lewis Johnson will serve as reporter.

What to know about the USATF Outdoor Championships

The springboard event before the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo (coming September 13-21), this weekend’s USATF Outdoor Championships assemble Team USA’s best — including the Team USA track athletes who captivated viewers during the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Team USA dominated the Paris Olympics last year, bringing home 34 medals (including 14 gold medals) — the most of any country. So expect to see some familiar Olympics faces back in action when coverage kicks off this weekend: Two-time reigning Olympic 400m hurdles gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and reigning 100m world champions Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson all will be headlining their featured events throughout NBC and Peacock’s simulcast coverage on August 2.

Of course they’ll hardly be the only ones to watch. Other notable athletes slated to compete this weekend include five-time Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas, Paris Olympic 1500m gold medalist Cole Hocker, two-time reigning Olympic discus gold medalist Valarie Allman, Paris Olympic long jump gold medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall, Paris Olympic 400m hurdles gold medalist Rai Benjamin, three-time Olympic shot put silver medalist Joe Kovacs, two-time Olympic 200m silver medalist Kenny Bednarek, Paris Olympic 5000m/10,000m bronze medalist Grant Fisher, and Tokyo Olympic 800m gold medalist Athing Mu-Nikolayev.

