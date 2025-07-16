How to Watch the 2025 Open Championship on NBC and Peacock

Golf's oldest major open championship, the Open Championship, sometimes called the British Open, is coming to Northern Ireland this week, and NBC Sports is going to be there for every last second of it. Of course, the world's top golfers, including last year's champ Xander Schauffele, will also be there.

Starting Thursday July 17 and going through Sunday July 20, when the "Champion Golfer of the Year" hoists the coveted Claret Jug, NBC, Peacock, and USA Network are bringing you complete coverage of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Here's what you need to know.

How to watch NBC Sports' comprehensive coverage of the 2025 Open Championship

Xander Schauffele of USA plays his approach shot on the 18th hole on day four of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 21, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. Photo: Stuart Franklin/R&A/R&A via Getty Images

NBC Sports' 50 hours of traditional live tournament coverage kicks off from across the pond Thursday, July 17 on Peacock from 1:30 a.m. ET to 4 a.m. ET, before heading to USA Network from 4 a.m. ET to 3:30 p.m. ET. The same schedule applies for Second Round coverage on Friday, July 18.

On Saturday, July 19, coverage begins over on USA Network from 5 a.m. ET to 7 a.m. ET, before moving to NBC and Peacock from 7 a.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET. Sunday coverage kicks off on USA Network at 4 a.m. ET and runs till 7 a.m. ET before moving over to NBC and Peacock from 7 a.m. ET until 2 p.m. ET.

Of course, that's just the traditional live tourney coverage, but all in all, NBC Sports is presenting more than 200 hours of live coverage surrounding the Open Championship, including featured groups (showcasing two in the morning and two more in the afternoon) and streaming coverage (including a Par-3 channel showcasing the 6th and 16th holes) on Peacock, as well as GOLF Channel’s live studio coverage, including Golf Central Live From the Open with host Rich Lerner and analysts Paul McGinley and Brandel Chamblee, which is already in full... swing.

“This is a major championship where inclement weather, rain, spin, luck of the draw, or a bounce affect the outcome more than any other major championship. It’s the major with the slowest greens," Chamblee said during a media call last week. "So you combine all those, and it gives us the oldest and most unlikely prize. It’s a young man’s game; it’s a power game, but not at The Open Championship. It changes so much there because of the inclement weather, because the luck plays a bigger factor than any other major championship at The Open. Because of the slow greens, you get bizarre things like a ten-shot comeback from Paul Lawrie in 1999.”

Who is the broadcast team for NBC Sports' coverage of the 2025 Open Championship?

NBC Sports' comprehensive coverage of the 153rd Open Championship takes a village, including host Mike Tirico; play-by-play announcers Dan Hicks, Terry Gannon, Steve Sands, and Tom Abbott; analysts Kevin Kisner, Brad Faxon, Paul McGinley, Smylie Kaufman, Curt Byrum, John Cook, and Arron Oberholser; on-course reporters Jim “Bones” Mackay, Smylie Kaufman, John Wood, Johnson Wagner, and Karen Stupples; and interviewer Cara Banks.

Which golfers are expected to be on the leaderboard at the 153 Open Championship?

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses with THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 trophy at TPC Sawgrass on March 17, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

In 2024, at the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon in Scotland, Xander Schauffele finished with a two-stroke lead in dramatic fashion, his second major victory of the season. He'll be back to try and repeat the magic this year, but it won't be easy, and he won't be the favorite coming in. That honor goes to world No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler, who is yet again the favorite, as he's been at every other major this year.

Of course, it'll be hard to bet against world No. 2, 2025 Masters and Players Championship winner Rory McIlroy, a Northern Ireland local who, as an amateur, shot a blistering 61 during an Open Championship round at Royal Portrush. Granted, he also missed the cut the last time the Open Championship was held here, in 2019.

“Big, big story line, again, it’s obvious, it’s Rory coming back home, trying to make good on what happened in 2019," Lerner said. "I do think, if he does win, he will have completed one of the most historically, and I would say emotionally consequential seasons in the history of the game. We know what happened at the Masters and the grand slam, career slam, but to come back home and put a button on it winning at home would be profound.”

Other notable contenders in the field include Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Ludvig Åberg, Tyrrell Hatton, and 2025 U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun.