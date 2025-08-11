How to Watch the 2025 NASCAR Season on NBC & Peacock: Times, Dates & More
Here's your guide to all the racing action leading up to the Championship 4 in Phoenix.
As the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season continues to roll on through its first of a new seven-year media rights deal, it’s now NBC’s turn to take the wheel and steer NASCAR's coverage through the postseason.
Since the Iowa race where Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron cruised to victory with a masterful fuel-conservation strategy, NBC Sports has already made an indelible mark on the sport with best-in-class coverage on USA Network. From that thrilling event in the Hawkeye State to this past weekend’s Watkins Glen showdown, where Shane van Gisbergen claimed his fourth win of the year, the NBC family of networks is delivering 14 straight weeks of door-to-door, bumper-to-bumper action, culminating in the Championship 4 title race in Phoenix, Arizona, on November 2.
As Byron looks to hold onto first place, he's joined in the top five by familiar company as two of his Hendrick Motorsports teammates – Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson – reside in second and fifth place respectively. Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell from Joe Gibbs Racing claim the third and fourth spots ahead of the Cookout 400 in Richmond. But before racers start their engines, here’s a look at how to watch the remaining NASCAR races on NBC, USA Network, Peacock, and the NBC Sports app in 2025.
How can you watch NASCAR on NBC and Peacock?
NASCAR nation is in for a treat as four Cup Series races will appear on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. Fans looking to change between a traditional broadcast and the company’s premier streaming service will have the option to do so for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway (August 23), the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Speedway (October 19), the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway (October 26) and the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway (November 2). With Iowa and Watkins Glen in our rearview, NBC Sports will also broadcast eight additional races on USA Network.
NASCAR Cup Series remaining schedule
Don’t want to miss a moment of the high-octane NASCAR Cup Series action? With the 2025 Cup Series Playoffs swiftly approaching, be sure to save the schedule for the remaining NASCAR Cup Series races on NBC, USA Network and Peacock (all races are in Eastern Time).
DATE TIME TRACK, NETWORK
Aug. 3 3:30 p.m. Iowa, USA Network
Aug. 10 2 p.m. Watkins Glen, USA Network
Aug. 16 7:30 p.m. Richmond, USA Network
Aug. 23 7:30 p.m. Daytona, NBC/Peacock
Aug. 31 6 p.m. Darlington, USA Network
Sept. 7 3 p.m. World Wide Tech. Raceway, USA Network
Sept. 13 7:30 p.m. Bristol, USA Network
Sept. 21 2 p.m. New Hampshire, USA Network
Sept. 28 3 p.m. Kansas, USA Network
Oct. 5 3 p.m. Charlotte Road Course, USA Network
Oct. 12 5:30 p.m. Las Vegas, USA Network
Oct. 19 2 p.m. Talladega, NBC/Peacock
Oct. 26 2 p.m. Martinsville, NBC/Peacock
Nov. 2 3 p.m. Phoenix, NBC/Peacock
Peacock allows racing fans to watch any of the simulcast races live from the comfort of their home or on the go through any preferred mobile device.
Those using the NBC Sports app to view live streams need to first download the app and authenticate with the requisite username and password credentials from their provider of choice (cable, satellite, or streamer). Once a user is logged on, there is no additional fee to tune in and begin viewing content.