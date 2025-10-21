How to Watch the 2025 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The annual event is just hours away!

Sports fans around the globe have plenty of reasons to get excited: the 2025 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in in Jakarta, Indonesia are just hours away.

Here’s everything you need to know about the annual event — including when and how to tune in to NBC Sports' exclusive coverage.

RELATED: Who Is Hezly Rivera? All About the 16-Year-Old Gymnast Headed to Paris

When and where are the 2025 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships taking place? The 2025 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships begin Wednesday, October 22, at 7:30 a.m. ET from Indonesia Arena in Jakarta, Indonesia, and run over the course of four days through October 25.

How can fans watch the 2025 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships?

Asher Hong and the U.S. Olympic Team for men's gymnastics cheer during the Team Trials hosted at Target Center in Minneapolis on June 30, 2024. Photo: Nikolas Liepins/Anadolu via Getty Images

NBC Sports will present live coverage of the men’s and women’s all-around finals and individual apparatus finals beginning October 22 exclusively on Peacock. (Scroll below to see the official Peacock programming schedule.)

Fans who can’t catch the original airings on Peacock will have an opportunity to watch special encore presentations. On Sunday, October 26, NBC will present an encore of the women’s all-around final at Noon ET, with CNBC re-airing the men’s all-around final at 2 p.m. ET that same day.

Which athletes will represent Team USA?

Silver medalist Leanne Wong of the United States poses with her medal during a victory ceremony of the Women's All-Around Final on day four of the 50th FIG Artistic Gymnastics Championships at Kitakyushu General Gymnasium on October 21, 2021 in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka, Japan. Photo: Toru Hanai/Getty Images

Both Team USA rosters are filled with some of the brightest young stars in the gymnastics world today.

The U.S. women’s team will be headlined by 2024 Paris Olympic alternates Leanne Wong and Joscelyn Roberson, along with rising star Skye Blakely.

RELATED: A Her-story of Women’s Gymnastics in the Olympic Games

The U.S. men’s team will be led by 2024 Paris Olympic team bronze medalist Brody Malone, who will be without his teammate Asher Hong, who pulled out of the event on October 19 due to injury.

Is artistic gymnastics different from Olympic gymnastics?

Don’t be confused by the official usage of “artistic gymnastics” — the event will look strikingly similar to Olympic gymnastics coverage sports fans are used to watching on NBC.

According to the official Olympics website, artistic gymnastics was introduced in 1894 as “one of the original disciplines in the modern Olympic Games. Artistic gymnasts are challenged to perfect their skills across a range of equipment, such as the beam and performing on the floor.”

In other words, it's pretty much the same riveting gymnastics competition as always!

What events will take place at the 2025 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships?

Female athletes will compete in four events: Vault, uneven bars, beam, and floor.

The men, on the other hand, will compete in six events: Floor, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars, and horizontal bar.

Here’s the official NBC Sports programming schedule: