How to Watch or Stream the 2024 Preakness Stakes

If you’re a fan of horse racing, there’s just no better time of year than May. With the historic running of the 150th Kentucky Derby kicking off the month in impressive fashion (both on and off the track), fans are now looking forward to the upcoming 149th running of the venerable Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the elusive Triple Crown.

But if you’re not making your way to Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday May 18, then how exactly are you supposed to watch all the dynamic action? Don’t worry, the NBC family has you covered.

The field crosses the finish line during a turf race ahead of the 148th Running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

Where Can You Watch the Preakness Stakes? The Preakness Stakes will air on NBC and stream on Peacock at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

As has become tradition, the Preakness this year will be run on Armed Forces Day, the third Saturday in May, exactly two weeks after the Kentucky Derby, and three weeks before the third jewel of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes (the Triple Crown is only awarded to the rare three-year-old Thoroughbred who can win all three races in a single season).

That being said, the coverage of the Pimlico racing action actually starts the day before the Preakness. On Friday, May 17 at 4:30 p.m., head on over to Peacock for the 100th running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, a warm up of sorts to whet your Thoroughbred racing whistle, where a field of three-year-old fillies will run the 1+1⁄8 miles of dirt, capping off an electric 14-race day.

Of course, there’s also plenty more fantastic racing the next day as well. Saturday May 18, Peacock and CNBC will kick off coverage of all the grandeur, as well as the Preakness Stakes Prep Races, beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET. Then at 4:30 p.m. ET, head over to NBC (or stay on Peacock), for the big event, the 149th Preakness Stakes!

When is the Preakness Stakes? The Preakness Stakes takes place on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

For coverage of both days’ events, as well all the best analysis and real time odds, head over to NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app.