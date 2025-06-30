How To Watch Survival Mode, the New Limited Series About Devastating Disasters

Survival Mode's premiere tackles Hurricane Ian and those who lived through it. Learn how to watch the full season.

An all-new docuseries promises edge-of-your-seat real-life drama this summer.

How to Watch Watch the series premiere of Survival Mode on Monday, July 7 at 10/9c on NBC.

Survival Mode, produced by NBC News Studios, will feature firsthand accounts and rare archival footage chronicling the true stories of those who made it through catastrophic disasters. The accounts come from the survivors who lived through the events, as well as the family members and friends who were left to wonder about the fate of their loved ones at the time.

Each episode of the weekly limited series will also give an in-depth look at how ordinary people, alongside first responders, faced extraordinary circumstances.

RELATED: "Gripping" Real-Life Disaster Stories Revealed on Survival Mode Docuseries: "There's a Monster Chasing Us"

The premiere episode will highlight three different groups Fort Myers Beach, Florida, residents — a mother and her parents, four close neighbors, and a group of boaters who were anchored just offshore during the storm. They had all opted to stay and face Hurricane Ian, which was the deadliest storm to hit Florida in a generation.

Read on to learn more about the series and other disasters that will be featured.

Hurricane Ian, featured on Survival Mode Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: NBC

Where and when can I watch Survival Mode? Survival Mode premieres Monday, July 7 at 10/9c p.m. on NBC, and then streams on Peacock the next day, July 8. The remaining installments in the nine-episode docuseries will air on Monday nights in the same time slot on NBC, and then drop on Peacock the next day.

RELATED: Lester Holt Named His Adorable Labradoodle After This Famously Hilarious Actress

Which disasters will be featured on Survival Mode? In addition to covering Hurricane Ian in the premiere episode, Survival Mode will tackle eight other disasters later in the season: the Maui wildfires, Joplin Tornado, derailment of Amtrak 501, the Montecito Mudslide, the Fort Worth Pileup, the Kentucky Floods, Superstorm Sandy, and the sinking of Costa Concordia.

Read on to find out when these later episodes will air.

Hurricane Ian, featured on Survival Mode Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: NBC

Survival Mode episodes:

MAUI WILDFIRES (July 14)

As flames overtake Lahaina, terrified residents and tourists flee to the ocean in a desperate attempt to survive Hawaii’s deadliest wildfire.



JOPLIN TORNADO (July 21)

When a monstrous tornado strikes Joplin, Missouri, families and strangers alike are thrown into a desperate fight for survival in the deadliest U.S. twister in more than 60 years.



THE DERAILMENT OF AMTRAK 501 (July 28)

When a speeding train derails on its inaugural run, passengers are thrust into chaos and forced to find the will to survive amid one of the most shocking rail disasters in recent memory.



MONTECITO MUDSLIDE (August 4)

In the dark of night, Montecito, California, residents must outrun a deadly wall of mud triggered by torrential rains after a major wildfire, as homes vanish and lives hang in the balance.

RELATED: Lester Holt Playing Bass for Kelly Clarkson Is One of His Coolest On-Air Moments

Survival Mode, Mondays on NBC and Peacock. Photo: NBCUniversal

FORT WORTH PILEUP (August 11)

A brutal winter freeze turns a Texas highway into a deadly trap, where drivers and first responders fight to survive a massive, fast-moving pileup.



KENTUCKY FLOODS (August 18)

When unprecedented floods rip through eastern Kentucky, families are forced to cling to rooftops and trees in a frantic effort to escape the raging waters.



SUPERSTORM SANDY (August 25)

As Superstorm Sandy crashes into the East Coast, a city braces for chaos and ordinary people find extraordinary courage as they face unprecedented threats from wind, fire and flood.



THE SINKING OF COSTA CONCORDIA (September 1)

A luxury cruise turns into a nightmare as passengers scramble to escape a sinking ship in one of the most shocking maritime disasters of the 21st century.