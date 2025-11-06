How to Watch Stumble, NBC's New Cheerleading Mockumentary

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Jenn Lyon, Taran Killam and Kristin Chenoweth join forces for NBC 's newest comedy. Find out how to catch the action.

A cheerleading comedy, Stumble, is about to join NBC's squad of mockumentary sitcoms of past and present that includes The Office, Parks and Recreation, and St. Denis Medical.

How to Watch Watch the series premiere of Stumble on Friday, November 7 at 8:30/7:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Created by siblings Liz Astrof (Pivoting) and Jeff Astrof (Shining Vale), Stumble is a single-camera comedy about the ultra-competitive world of junior college cheerleading. Monica Aldama — who was coach of the top-ranked Navarro Junior College cheer squad that the docuseries Cheer centered on — is one of Stumble's executive producers.

Stumble stars Jenn Lyon (Claws) as Courteney Potter, who has so far fallen one championship short of being the winningest coach in college cheer history. But after becoming a cheer legend while leading the squad at the junior college she worked at, it all comes crashing down when a video of her partying with her team goes viral and she's fired.

Disgraced in the cheer circuit, Courteney has to take the only job she can get, coaching cheer at a tiny junior college called Headltston. She puts together a team from an unconventional pool of talent, and is tasked with transforming a ragtag group of disparate students into champions in order to get back into the winner's circle.

Courteney Potter (Jenn Lyon) and Tammy Istiny (Kristin Chenoweth) appear in Stumble Season 1 Episode 2. Photo: Jocelyn Prescod/NBC

How can I watch the new comedy, Stumble? Stumble premieres Friday, November 7, at 8:30/7:30c — only on NBC. New episodes will be available for next-day viewing on Peacock. After the premiere, Episodes 2 and 3 will air in that same Friday night time slot on November 14 and 21, respectively. Episode 4 will air on Friday, December 5 at 9:45/8:45c. And Episode 5 will air on Friday, December 12 at 8:30/7:30c. Check back with NBC Insider to find out when the rest of the series will resume in 2026.

Who is in the Stumble cast? Stumble stars Jenn Lyon (Justified), Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam, Ryan Pinkston (Laid), Jarrett Austin Brown (Smile 2), Anissa Borrego (This Is Us), Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar, and Georgie Murphy (Gen V), with Kristin Chenoweth (Pushing Daisies) also appearing in a recurring role.

Courteney Potter (Jenn Lyon) and Boon E. Potter (Taran Killam) appear in Stumble Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

Many members of the Stumble cast may be familiar to viewers. Lyon made a name for herself on the New York theater scene, and has been in the casts of several TV shows including Justified, Saint George, Claws, Dead Boy Detectives, and the recent limited series, Sirens.

Chenoweth — who played Glinda in the original Broadway run of Wicked and won an Emmy for Pushing Daisies — appears in Stumble as Tammy Istiny, the assistant coach to Lyon's Courteney Potter.

And Killam was a six-season regular on Saturday Night Live and is currently a recurring actor in the crime series, High Potential. In Stumble, he plays Boon E. Potter, husband to newly-disgraced Courteney, and the football coach at the junior college she's fired from. They've been sweethearts since high school.