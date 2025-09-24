How to Watch & Stream the Ryder Cup on NBC & Peacock (DETAILS)

Golf may be the ultimate individual test, but it also makes for a great team sport.

Professional golf is usually known for being a true test of an individual's guile, skill, and temperament, where the lone golfer (perhaps with some help from his/her caddy) is solely responsible for success in any given tournament. But, as the Ryder Cup proves every other calendar year, it can also be a great team sport!

The Ryder Cup, professional golf's biennial international team competition, pits 13 of the best professional golfers in America (including Scottie Scheffler) against 13 of the best from Europe (like Rory McIlroy), and it's all unfolding in dramatic fashion on NBC, USA Network, and Peacock. Here's all the tune-in details you need to know about how to catch the 45th Ryder Cup from Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York!

Catch the 45th Ryder Cup on NBC, Peacock and more

A scenic view of the Bethpage State Park Golf Course on August 11, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The pressure-packed Ryder Cup tournament officially begins this Friday, September 26, and runs through Sunday, September 28, live from Bethpage Black on Long Island, a public course that has seen plenty of memorable tournaments in its long history. All in all, NBC Sports is presenting more than 100 hours of live tournament and studio coverage, featuring more cameras and drones than ever at a Ryder Cup taking place in the States (the tournament location switches biennially between the U.S. and Europe), live featured matches on Peacock during all three days, and Trackman technology at all 18 tee boxes.

Which golfers are playing in the 2025 Ryder Cup?

The field is set with Team U.S.A. Captain Keegan Bradley leading Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English, Ben Griffin, Russell Henley, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young, and World No.1, Scottie Scheffler. Team Europe Captain Luke Donald is bringing stiff competition Stateside though, with the likes of Ludvig Åberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Højgaard, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, and Sepp Straka.

How does the Ryder Cup work? During the first two days of Ryder Cup competition, Team U.S.A. and Team Europe members compete in pairs. Then on Sunday, players go head to head across 12 riveting singles matches.

How and when to watch the Ryder Cup

Coverage kicks off Friday, September 26 at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, and runs through 6 p.m. ET. The action picks up the following day, Saturday September 27, on NBC and Peacock, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. ET. Final round coverage picks up again Sunday, September 28, on NBC and Peacock from noon till 6 p.m. ET.

Of course, NBC Sports provides total coverage, so they'll be on hand to preview the event the entire week. All week, Golf Central Live From the Ryder Cup can be found at 3 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel. On Thursday, September 25, at 4 p.m. ET, Live From will also feature live coverage of the Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony, hosted by NBC’s Carson Daly and Kira K. Dixon.

Who are the announcers for the 2025 Ryder Cup?

Dan Hicks during the NBC Golf Channel Broadcast during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 11, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Photo: Ben Jared/PGA TOUR/Getty Images

In the spirit of being fair and balanced, NBC Sports' best-in-the-business Ryder Cup analysis will feature voices from both sides of the pond, including Americans Notah Begay III and Brad Faxon, along with Europeans Paul McGinley and Nick Faldo.

Play-by-play/analyst pairings include Dan Hicks alongside Faxon and McGinley, as well as Terry Gannon with Begay and Faldo. Gannon will also serve as a hole announcer, along with Steve Sands. Jim “Bones” Mackay, Smylie Kaufman, and Curt Byrum will be handling on-course reporting, while interviews from all over the grounds will be brought to you by Cara Banks, Damon Hack, Anna Jackson, and Tim Barter.

“We’ve had some good hype leading into so many [Ryder Cups] through the years ... but this one I really think has more pre-match storylines, which has set it up for the greatest one ever. I know that sounds like a hype line, but I really believe it has been set up better than any other Ryder Cup that I can think of… It’s all unfolding into what I think will go down as the wildest, wildest venue in Ryder Cup history,” Hicks said of this year's Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black during a media conference call last week. And we couldn't agree more.