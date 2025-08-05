How to Watch the Stand Up to Cancer Special on NBC (2025)

Prepare for a powerful blend of music and inspiration as Stand Up to Cancer airs its ninth fundraising special across networks, including NBC.

For over a decade, Stand Up to Cancer (SU2C) has helped support and raise money for cancer research, and in recent years, the organization has aired a televised special about its work. This year, airing from Nashville, Stand Up to Cancer's special will be hosted by Sheryl Crow and feature iconic artists like Dolly Parton.

Read more details, below:

Where to watch the Stand Up to Cancer special on NBC

The Stand Up to Cancer fundraising special will air on NBC Friday, August 15, at 8/7c. The telecast will also be available to watch on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

Law & Order alum Anthony Anderson is a proud Stand Up to Cancer advocate. "Together, we can stand up for our family and friends and everyone who is battling this disease," Anderson said in a promo video for SU2C.

"So stand up with all of us and let's save lives together..." Parton encouraged. "If we join forces, we can end cancer forever.”

What is Stand Up to Cancer (SU2C)?

Katie Couric appears on TODAY on Tuesday October 19, 2021. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

According to its website, Stand Up to Cancer "enables scientific breakthroughs by funding collaborative, multidisciplinary, multi-institutional cancer research teams and investigators."

SU2C co-founder and TODAY alum Katie Couric said in a statement, "The goal of Stand Up to Cancer has always been about working collaboratively to push cancer research forward so we could help patients as quickly as possible. Nearly two decades later, it’s incredibly gratifying and inspiring to see the impact of this research. Bringing the show to Nashville will infuse new energy and excitement into our mission. There’s still so much work to do and every dollar makes a difference — especially to the families who are counting on novel approaches and therapies as they face the challenges that often accompany a cancer diagnosis.”

"It's always been incredibly meaningful for me to be a part of Stand Up to Cancer..." Couric told USA TODAY. "Other than my kids, this is my proudest accomplishment. I'm enormously proud of what we've accomplished over the last 15 years. But there's still so much we still have to do, so much wood to chop."