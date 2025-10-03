Find out how to keep up with fresh episodes starting October 4.

How to Watch Saturday Night Live Season 51 — and Stream New Episodes on Sunday

October 4, 2025 kicks off Season 51 of Saturday Night Live, and Bad Bunny's return to host after closing Season 50 as Musical Guest — a feat no one has ever done before — is just the beginning of an exciting 2025-2026 run. The week after that, for example, is the actual 50th anniversary of SNL's very first episode.

How to Watch Watch the Season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 4 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock.

In another milestone, when SNL hits Season 51, Episode 12, it will have aired a staggering 1000 episodes total (not counting specials). And when the 2026 awards season rolls around, Season 51 honors could deliver the show's 100th Emmy win. As of the 2025 awards ceremony, SNL has won a total of more than 93 Emmys and continues to hold the record as most-nominated series of all time.

In Season 51, there are 17 cast members, ranging from total newbies to one 22-year veteran (that would be one Kenan Thompson). Michael Che and Colin Jost continue their tenure as the longest-running "Weekend Update" anchors to date, while Thompson, Mikey Day, Bowen Yang, Sarah Sherman, James Austin Johnson, Chloe Fineman, Andrew Dismukes, and Marcello Hernández return as repertory players.

Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline are back as featured players along with new hires Ben Marshall, Jeremy Culhane, Veronika Slowikowska, Tommy Brennan, and Kam Patterson.

There's lots riding on Season 51, but if anyone can handle it, its this meticulously-crafted cast and writing staff. Get the details below on how you'll be able to watch and stream new episodes all season long.

What time does SNL start? New episodes of SNL air live across time zones on Saturdays at 11:30 pm ET, 10:30 pm CT, and 8:30 pm PT. That means that it airs in realtime no matter which part of the United States you reside in.

What channel is SNL on? NBC has always been home to Saturday Night Live, both as the network that broadcasts it live, and well as its physical location in NBC Studios at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. Watch Saturday Night Live at 11:30 ET/10:30 CT/8:30 PT on NBC, or stream it live on Peacock.

SNL Season 51 episodes stream the next day on Peacock

You'll be able to stream Season 51 — as well as sketches from every episode from all 50 seasons — on Peacock. New episodes are available to stream on Sundays.