Where to Watch Premier League Matchweek 9: Manchester United vs. Brighton & More

The Red Devils host the Seagulls at Old Trafford as England’s top flight suits up for its ninth week on NBC and Peacock.

The 2025-2026 Premier League season forges ahead into its ninth round of competition this weekend, headlined by a superb clash between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion. Footy fans can catch all the pitch-perfect play from that highly anticipated contest and nine others across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and NBC.com.

If any club’s strutting into this week with a little extra swagger, it’s Man United after the Red Devils handed Liverpool a crushing 2-1 loss that exposed Arne Slot’s crumbling defense. Like the reigning champs, Newcastle also tasted defeat, dropping their seventh away loss in all competitions. Elsewhere, Chelsea’s 3-0 hammering of Nottingham Forest expedited Ange Postecoglou’s departure – his firing after just 39 days is now the fastest in EPL history – while Erling Haaland’s winning brace against Everton puts Man City just three points behind league leaders Arsenal. Besides Haaland’s sensational performance, 19-year-old French phenom Eli Kroupi bagged two against Crystal Palace in his impressive Premier League debut for Bournemouth.

All in all, led by a myriad of stellar solo performances and unified team chemistry, last weekend provided an excellent showcase of football in England’s top flight, setting up Matchweek 9 to be even better. But before we take a look at the upcoming match storylines, here’s a look at the Premier League fixtures ahead.

How to watch the Premier League fixtures for Matchweek 9, including Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion on NBC and Peacock

You can catch all of the Premier League action from Matchweek 9 across NBC, NBC.com, USA Network, and Peacock. The weekend kicks off Friday with Leeds facing West Ham at 3 p.m. ET. Matches start at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday and 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Friday, October 24

3 p.m. ET: Leeds United vs. West Ham United — USA Network — NBC.com

Saturday, October 25

10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Sunderland — Peacock

10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Fulham — USA Network — NBC.com

12:30 p.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — NBC — Peacock — NBC.com

3 p.m. ET: Brentford vs. Liverpool — USA Network – NBC.com



Sunday, October 26

10 a.m. ET: AFC Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest — Peacock

10 a.m. ET: Aston Villa vs. Manchester City — USA Network — NBC.com

10 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace — Peacock

10 a.m. ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Burnley — Peacock

12:30 p.m. ET: Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur — USA Network — NBC.com

Storylines for Premier League Matchweek 9

Andy Cole of Manchester United celebrates during the FA Carling Premiership match against Bradford City at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. Manchester United won the match 6-0. Photo: Shaun Botterill /Allsport

After West Ham attempts to claw their way out of the relegation zone with their Friday match against Leeds, Saturday’s action begins with red-hot Chelsea squaring off against Sunderland on Peacock. The Black Cats sit in seventh, but the fourth-place Blues, despite red cards, are surging with five consecutive wins across all competitions.

Following that contest, Saturday’s main event of Man United vs. Brighton will be broadcast on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. Ruben Amorim has discovered a potential new talisman for the Red Devils: Bryan Mbeumo. The timely acquisition provided a massive energy boost to the Red Devils that precipitated Man United’s decisive win over Liverpool. Ironically, the Reds’ clash against Brentford follows the contest at Old Trafford in what can only be looked at as a must-win for Arne Slot and the reigning champions.

While Erling Haaland seeks to continue his dominant, league-leading scoring run when the Citizens visit Aston Villa Sunday morning, footy fans can also simultaneously feast on a trifecta of matches on Peacock. It’s hard to imagine the third-place Cherries falling to Forest in what’s expected to be a one-sided match, but Arsenal’s clash with Crystal Palace is a different story. Mike Arteta’s first-place Gunners are firing on all cylinders, but mounting injuries mean they’re without key players Martin Odegaard and Noni Madueke.

In the final two matches, the last-place Wolves are still desperately hunting for their first league win, an opportunity they might find in their home contest against 17th-place Burnley at the Molineux, and sixth-place Tottenham can stabilize with a victory over an Everton side that’s riding a wave of inconsistency.