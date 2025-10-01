How to Watch Premier League Matchweek 7: Chelsea vs. Liverpool & More on NBC & Peacock

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The Blues host the Reds at Stamford Bridge as England’s top flight rolls into its seventh week on NBC and Peacock.

Coming off a whirlwind of dramatic fixtures in England’s top flight, the 2025-2026 Premier League season now marches into its seventh round of competition this weekend. Led by the monster matchup between perennial bluebloods Liverpool and Chelsea, all the pitch-perfect play will be available across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and NBC.com.

Last week’s roller coaster provided a feast of shock and awe. The drama unfolded early with Brentford thrashing Manchester United 3-1, followed by Chelsea falling to Brighton, thanks to the Seagulls netting a pair in stoppage time. While Crystal Palace’s triumph over Liverpool exposed the reigning champions’ vulnerabilities, Arsenal’s comeback victory over Newcastle was an instant classic, and Aston Villa are beginning to right the ship after winning their first league match of the year against Fulham. Elsewhere, Sunderland remains unbeaten, and Erling Haaland continues to lead the league in goals (8) after pocketing a brace in Man City’s dominant win over Burnley.

If Matchweek 7 is anything like its predecessor, catch your breath now, footy fans. But before we take a look at the upcoming match storylines to kick off October, here’s a look at the Premier League fixtures ahead.

How to watch the Premier League fixtures for Matchweek 7, including Chelsea vs. Liverpool on NBC and Peacock

Chelsea's English midfielder #20 Cole Palmer vies with Liverpool's English midfielder #17 Curtis Jones (R) during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in London on May 4, 2025. ( Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

You can catch all of the Premier League action from Matchweek 7 across NBC, NBC.com, USA Network, and NBCUniversal's streaming app, Peacock. After Friday’s appetizer at 3:00 p.m, ET, matches start at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday and 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Friday, October 3

3 p.m. ET: AFC Bournemouth vs. Fulham – USA Network – NBC.com

Saturday, October 4

7:30 a.m. ET: Leeds United vs. Tottenham Hotspur – USA Network – NBC.com

10 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. West Ham United – Peacock

10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Sunderland – USA Network – NBC.com

12:30 p.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Liverpool – NBC – Peacock

Sunday, October 5

9 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Crystal Palace – Peacock

9 a.m. ET: Aston Villa vs. Burnley – Peacock

9 a.m. ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Brighton & Hove Albion – Peacock

9 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Nottingham Forest – USA Network – NBC.com

11:30 a.m. ET: Brentford vs. Manchester City – USA Network – NBC.com

Storylines for Premier League Matchweek 7

Curtis Jones of Liverpool is challenged by Pedro Neto of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on May 04, 2025 in London, England. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Bournemouth gets the edge against Fulham in Friday’s opener, while evenly matched clubs Leeds and Tottenham will be a battle to the final whistle to kick off Saturday’s fixtures. Peacock’s your destination to watch Arsenal lock horns with West Ham United. Hot off their 2-1 victory over Newcastle, the defensively stout Gunners are licking their chops ahead of their rendezvous with the Hammers, who are treading water in the relegation zone. With a heated clash expected between Chelsea and Liverpool, the pressure’s on Mikel Arteta as Arsenal chases the first-place Reds. Ruben Amorim is feeling a different kind of heat, as Man United seeks to recover from their tough 3-1 loss to Brentford when the Red Devils host Sunderland. After earning promotion last year, the fifth-place Black Cats are in fine form, amassing 11 points in their opening six matches.

Televised on NBC and simulcast on Peacock, the weekend’s marquee match pits Chelsea against Liverpool. Palace exploited the Reds with long balls last week, but the Blues have their own defensive woes to worry about. Considering the weapons at Arne Slot’s disposal and Chelsea’s extensive injury list, it’s hard to imagine Liverpool not bouncing back when they travel to Stamford Bridge.

Kicking off Sunday’s trifecta of matches on Peacock, Palace’s momentum from souring Liverpool’s campaign makes them the favorites over Everton. Guided by Oliver Glasner's strategic formations, Palace owns the record for the longest unbeaten run (18) in Europe’s top five leagues. Then, Aston Villa can repeat history and continue ascending with a victory over the short-handed Burnley. Last time around, the Villains downed the Clarets 3-2, but it could’ve been more. Meanwhile, the last-place Wolves have yet to score – a stat 10th-place Brighton hopes to extend.

Sunday’s coverage switches to USA with a superior Newcastle taking on a struggling Nottingham Forest, followed by Brentford hosting Man City. The Bees are unbeaten on their home turf, but the Citizens’ form is only getting better.