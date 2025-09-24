How to Watch Premier League Matchweek 6: Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool & More on Peacock

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

After an electric assortment of matches in England’s top flight, the 2025-2026 Premier League season now swings into its sixth round of competition this weekend with all the pitch-perfect play available across NBC.com, USA Network, and Peacock.

With no shortage of sublime skill showcased last week, September’s headed to a close, but England’s top flight is just heating up. Pep Guardiola’s defensive strategy forced a 1-1 draw in Man City’s clash with Arsenal while dueling red cards in Chelsea’s contest with Manchester United saw Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils outlast the Blues 2-1. Elsewhere, Newcastle recorded their third scoreless draw this season, but Fulham mustered a courageous comeback win versus Brentford, thanks to Alex Iwobi’s impressive performance. Crystal Palace expanded their unbeaten run to 17 (in all competitions) with their victory over West Ham and, though Aston Villa didn’t defeat Sunderland, Matty Cash ended the Villains’ 427-minute scoring drought with an absolute howler. And, finally, reigning champions Liverpool are still the club to beat as Arne Slot and the boys from Anfield sit five points above the Gunners in first place.

If Matchweek 6 is anything like its predecessor, footy fans are in for a treat. But before we take a look at the upcoming match storylines, here’s a look at the Premier League fixtures ahead.

How to watch the Premier League fixtures for Matchweek 6, including Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool on Peacock

Footy fans can catch all of the action from Matchweek 6 in the English Premier League across NBC.com, USA Network and Peacock. Matches start as early as 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday and 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Saturday, September 27

7:30 a.m. ET: Brentford vs. Manchester United — USA Network — NBC.com

10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — Peacock

10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool — Peacock

10 a.m. ET: Leeds United vs. AFC Bournemouth — Peacock

10 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Burnley — USA Network— NBC.com

12:30 p.m. ET: Nottingham Forest vs. Sunderland — USA Network — NBC.com

3 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanders — USA Network — NBC.com

Sunday, September 28

9 a.m. ET: Aston Villa vs. Fulham — USA Network — NBC.com

11:30 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Arsenal — USA Network — NBC.com

Monday, September 29

3 p.m. ET: Everton vs. West Ham United — USA Network — NBC.com

Storylines for Premier League Matchweek 6

In Saturday’s early match, Man United has the opportunity to claim their first consecutive Premier League victories since May 2024. The stakes are even higher for the Red Devils because the contest against Brentford will pit Bryan Mbeumo against his former club.

Following USA Network’s coverage, the footy action switches to Peacock, starting with Chelsea’s clash against Brighton at Stamford Bridge. Though the Blues seek to restore balance after Robert Sanchez’s early red card derailed their contest against Man United, Brighton’s not going down without a fight. If the home team doesn’t set the tone early, expect a slugfest – just as we could see when Crystal Palace hosts Liverpool. While they are the remaining two unbeaten clubs, Arne Slot’s troops look fit as a fiddle, and that’s without Alexander Isak stepping onto the pitch. Still, the last time the two clubs met – an instant, nail-biting classic – Palace came out victorious at Wembley to win the Community Shield. Isak’s debut could be the conduit for the Reds to even the score and remain perfect this season.

Also on Peacock, Leeds have history on their sides against Bournemouth. The Whites have defeated the Cherries in all seven home league matches and recently trounced the Wolves, per BBC. That said, Bournemouth’s strong start to the season has equated to 10 points in five matches along with two shutouts. It should be a low-scoring affair, yet a tense battle, nonetheless.

Lastly, Sunday’s highly anticipated showdown between Newcastle and Arsenal on USA Network promises to be must-see TV. The second-place Gunners need to generate some forward momentum if they’re to have a shot at catching the Reds. That said, momentum can swing two ways. Despite a difficult start to their campaign, Newcastle disarmed the Gunners three times last season, so there’s no reason Eddie Howe’s side can’t be the hometown heroes this time around too.