How to Watch Premier League Matchweek 4: West Ham United vs. Tottenham & More on NBC

Brennan Johnson of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Rodrigo Bentancur (L) and Micky van de Ven (R) during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium on August 23, 2025 in Manchester, England.

After a brief FIFA international break to allow EPL players to compete with their national teams, the 2025-2026 Premier League season rolls into its fourth round of competition this weekend with all the pitch-perfect action available across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock.

How to Watch Watch Premier League on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Before we jump into the key matchups, like Saturday’s fiery clash between West Ham and Tottenham on NBC, or Sunday’s historic headliner of the 197th Manchester Derby between Man United and Man City on Peacock, here’s where we are after three weeks.

RELATED: The 5 Biggest Premier League Transfers in the 2025 Summer Window (DETAILS)



Now armed with Alexander Isak, Arne Slot's first-place Liverpool side is poised for another title run, especially after Dominik Szoboszlai’s sublime free-kick sent a formidable Arsenal squad packing from Anfield. Elsewhere, Fabian Hurzeler outmanaged Pep Guardiola in the Citizens’ shocking upset to Brighton, while Everton notched their second consecutive victory through a hard-fought battle with the Wolves. Unlike West Ham, who rebounded from a crushing defeat with a 3-0 shutout over Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa continues to falter as the only team yet to score a goal.

Thanks to Joāo Pedro, Chelsea outclassed Fulham and, along with the Gunners, appear to be the Red’s main challenger. After narrowly escaping Burnley before the break, Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils could strike a season-defining win against bitter crosstown rivals at the Etihad, and Newcastle’s additions of Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa should soon help right the ship after Isak’s departure. And finally, Sunderland are enjoying being back in England’s top flight after “super-sub” Wilson Isidor’s heroic 96th-minute header helped the Black Cats claw back a win from Brentford.

But before we take a look at the upcoming match storylines, here’s a look at the Premier League fixtures ahead.

How to watch the Premier League fixtures for Matchweek 4, including West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur on NBC

Footy fans can catch all of the action from Matchweek 4 in the English Premier League across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock. Matches start as early as 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 13, and at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 14. All times are ET.

Saturday, September 13

7:30 a.m. Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest — USA Network

10 a.m. AFC Bournemouth vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — Peacock

10 a.m. Crystal Palace vs. Sunderland — Peacock

10 a.m. Everton vs. Aston Villa — Peacock

10 a.m. Newcastle United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — Peacock

10 a.m. Fulham vs. Leeds United — USA Network

12:30 p.m. West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur — NBC — Peacock

3 p.m. Brentford vs. Chelsea— USA Network

Sunday, September 14

9 a.m. Burnley vs. Liverpool — USA Network

11:30 a.m. Manchester City vs. Manchester United — Peacock

Storylines for Premier League Matchweek 4

Conor Bradley of Liverpool and Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield on May 25, 2025 in Liverpool, England. Photo: Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

With any rust gone as squads find their form, the stage is set for the Premier League’s thrilling return to competition. In Saturday’s early match, both Arsenal and Nottingham Forest will enter the pitch on the heels of tough losses, but Mikel Arteta knows he must get the Gunners back on track fast to catch the red-hot Reds. That said, newly appointed boss of the Tricky Trees, Ange Postecoglou, could emphatically stamp his name on the club by taking down a juggernaut like Arsenal. Bournemouth’s home advantage and defensive prowess give them the edge to propel the Cherries to their third straight win by exploiting an inconsistent Brighton. Like Bournemouth, Crystal Palace can continue their solid streak of play when they host Sunderland, but don’t expect a thrashing like they gave Aston Villa. French manager Regis Le Bris’s command of the Black Cats has been nothing short of impressive.

Now fifth in the table, Everton seeks their fourth consecutive victory in all competitions when they host Aston Villa, but as bad as Unai Emery’s side have looked this year, the Villains have won three of their last five against the Toffees, including doing the double over David Moyes’ squad last year. In the Newcastle match, the Magpies should triumph at home over the struggling Wolves, who’ve lost their first three matches and failed to net a goal in two – both away contests. Similar to the Wolves, Leeds enters the weekend seeking their first away points after grinding out a draw against Newcastle, but they shouldn’t expect a warm welcome at Craven Cottage. Fulham might be in the relegation zone, but channeling more of the grit we saw in their match against Man United could tip it to the Cottagers, who’ve won their past three matches against Leeds.

In the NBC match, Tottenham’s only dropped one of their last eight matches against West Ham and, though the fourth-placed Spurs stumbled against Bournemouth, their two shut-out wins oozed dominance. Conversely, Graham Potter’s Hammers are treading water in 16th and now have to lock horns with their former comrade Mohammed Kudus, who just signed with the Spurs. Like Tottenham, second-place Chelsea have been rolling, but the unbeaten Blues stack of injuries could derail Enzo Maresca’s side against Brentford. Levi Colwill, Cole Palmer, Liam Delap, Benoit Badiashile, and Romeo Lavia have all been sidelined. Now, new signing Dario Essugo just underwent thigh surgery. That said, the scales still favor the Blues.

RELATED: NBC Sports' Premier League Broadcast Team & Commentators: Everything to Know

To kick off Sunday’s matches, led by an eager Mohamed Salah, footy fans should expect to see Liverpool cruise to a comfortable win over Burnley, who the Reds have dominated in all five previous meetings. Though not expected, should Alexander Isak become available, the rendezvous at Turf Moor provides Arne Slot a perfect opportunity to begin integrating the Swedish striker into his game plan.

Closing out Sunday’s pair of matches is the 197th Manchester Derby at the Etihad. While Ruben Amorim and Man United are winless in their past six away league games, the Citizens have conceded goals in four of their last five home outings. Thankfully, Erling Haaland’s still walking tall, but injuries are mounting for Pep Guardiola. Phil Foden, Savinho, Joško Gvardiol, and Abdukodir Khusanov are all day-to-day, while Mateo Kovačić and Rayan Cherki are out. For Man United, Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount, and Diogo Dalot are all being assessed. Injuries aside, no matter who’s on the pitch, the Manchester Derby is always a must-watch battle between two bitter rivals.

Tune into NBC, USA Network, and Peacock all season long to catch the biggest matches in the English Premier League!