How to Watch Poker Face Season 2 on Peacock 

Is that a Plymouth Barracuda coming down the road...

Charlie Cale is still on the open road behind the wheel of her Plymouth Barracuda, and she's finally turned her headlights back toward Peacock for a brand new season of the hit series Poker Face.

The breakout whodunnit series created by Rian Johnson became a critical darling in 2023 on the back of star Natasha Lyonne and a bevy of A-list guest stars littered across all those quirky, killer cases across its first season.

Now the series is back with brand new episodes, as Lyonne’s Charlie continues her trek across the country on the run from the mob, making use of her unique ability to tell when anyone is lying (a skill that definitely comes in handy when folks keep randomly winding up dead wherever you go).

How to watch Season 2 of Poker Face on Peacock

New episodes of Poker Face stream exclusively on Peacock. The second season begins with a three-episode premiere on Thursday, May 8. Then new episodes will stream weekly every Thursday after that.

Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) in Poker Face Season 2. Photo: Sarah Shatz/PEACOCK

When does Season 2 of Poker Face premiere? Poker Face is back with new episodes starting on Thursday, May 8.

How many episodes are in Poker Face’s second season? The second season of Poker Face consists of 10 all-new episodes.

Adrienne C. Moore and Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) appear on Poker Face Season 2. Photo: Peacock

What is Poker Face about?

The series is a throwback to the days of Columbo, and stars Lyonne as the clever Charlie Cale, a young woman bouncing from town to town and almost always finding herself wrapped up in a murder mystery only she can solve. Lyonne’s Charlie possess the uncanny, unexplainable ability to know whenever someone is lying, which she uses to great effect to piece together the truth whenever someone comes up dead.

Who stars in Poker Face Season 2?

Lyonne is the series’ main star, but a penchant of Poker Face is its guest star line-up, and Season 2 promises an absolute laundry list of movie and TV stars who will be popping up week to week. Just some of the guest stars in Season 2 include Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, Richard Kind, Awkwafina, Simon Helberg, Katie Holmes, Rhea Perlman, B.J. Novak, Ben Marshall, Ego Nwodim, Giancarlo Esposito, Haley Joel Osment, John Mulaney, and so many more.

Check out a full rundown of the announced guest stars here.

If you need even more of Charlie and her famous guest stars, catch up on Season 1 of Poker Face streaming now on Peacock.