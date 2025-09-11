How to Watch Ohio vs. Ohio State: College Football Exclusively on Peacock

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes waits to lead his team onto the field before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 5, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.

Here's what you need to know as the Buckeyes enter Week 3 as the nation’s No. 1-ranked team.

Who will be the first team to put up meaningful points against Ohio State this season? After winning a 14-7 defensive battle over then No. 1-ranked Texas in Week 1, the defending national champion Buckeyes thoroughly whupped an outmatched Grambling team in Week 2… by a score, ahem, of 70-0.

Ohio State’s Week 3 opponent falls somewhere in between those two extremes, which makes the No. 1-ranked Buckeyes’ upcoming home date against MAC conference power the Ohio Bobcats exactly the kind of early-season contest they can’t take too much for granted. NBC Sports will be on the call for this weekend’s prime time game on Peacock — so keep scrolling for all you need to know about how to watch.

RELATED: Who Is the Starting Quarterback for Ohio State? What to Know About Julian Sayin

Ohio vs. Ohio State: How to stream the game on Peacock

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) in action during the game against the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes on August 30, 2025, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. Photo: Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes host the Ohio Bobcats on Saturday, September 13 in a Big Ten Saturday Night matchup that will be streamed live only on Peacock. Kickoff time is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Buckeyes’ home stadium (aka “The Horseshoe”) in Columbus, making this the first nighttime home game of the season for Ohio State.

RELATED: Which Teams Are in the Big Ten in the 2025 College Football Season?

The Peacock-exclusive prime time game isn’t the only college football action to be found on the bird app on September 13. At 12 p.m. ET that same day, Peacock will also be the only place to catch the Maryland Terrapins as they host in-state opponent the Towson Tigers as part of NBC Sports’ Big Ten Saturday package.

Ohio vs. Ohio State college football: What to watch for

Julian Sayin #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up prior to the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Wrigley Field on November 16, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Here’s a simple stat for you: Through the first two weeks of the college football season — and including a top-ranked opponent — the Ohio State defense has given up a total of seven points. Finding the red zone, let alone the end zone, will be an uphill climb for every opponent on the Buckeyes’ 2025 schedule, thanks to ferociously alert safety Caleb Downs, returning defensive starters like LB Sonny Styles and DE Caden Curry, and a defensive line that’s so far proven relentlessly proficient at imposing its will.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day probably isn’t looking past the Buckeyes’ date with Ohio this weekend, though. The Bobcats dominated the Middle American Conference last season, winning the MAC championship and then winning their bowl game against Jacksonville State behind the arm of starting QB Parker Navarro, who’s back under center again this year. No one knows just how much the Bobcats’ 2025 squad might be a work in progress under first-year head coach Brian Smith (who has huge shoes to fill in replacing former coach Tim Albin), but there’s definitely reason for the Buckeyes to show up for real on Saturday: Ohio gave Big Ten opponent Rutgers all they could handle in a tight Week 1 loss, and then beat West Virginia outright (and on the road) in Week 2.

On offense, the Buckeyes took full advantage of last week’s easy win against Grambling, with new starting QB Julian Sayin tossing four touchdowns in a near-perfect 18-of-19 passing performance that racked up 306 yards through the air. Seriously tested by Texas in Week 1, Ohio State’s running game might be the Buckeyes’ only relative weakness — which makes this weekend’s matchup against Ohio the perfect opportunity for the RB tandem of sophomore James Peoples and West Virginia transfer CJ Donaldson to find their early-season footing on the ground.

Not yet a Peacock subscriber? Click here to get started!