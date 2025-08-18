How to Watch Notre Dame's 2025 Football Games on NBC and Peacock

The Fighting Irish are back, and NBC and Peacock are still along for the ride.

It's the return of College Football for 2025, and in the world of NBC and Peacock, that means the return of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. In 2025 NBC continues its broadcast partnership with the revered football institution, as Notre Dame sets out to make a statement after going all the way to the National Championship Game last season, finishing out the 2024 campaign as the second-best team in the country.

As with previous years, you'll be able to catch every Irish home game live on NBC and Peacock, but which games will you see, and when can you tune in? Let's take a closer look at what Notre Dame football has in store in 2025.

Notre Dame games are exclusively on NBC and Peacock If you're looking for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this season, NBC and Peacock is the place to be. NBC Sports continues its exclusive agreement with Notre Dame as the team's exclusive broadcast partner for home games.

Notre Dame 2025 games on NBC and Peacock

Steve Angeli #18 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish hands the ball off to Jeremiyah Love #4 during the 94th Annual Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Game at Notre Dame Stadium on April 12, 2025 in South Bend, Indiana. Photo: Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Notre Dame 2025 football season kicks off on August 31, when the Irish head to Miami to take on the Hurricanes in a rematch from one of college football's classic rivalries. That's a big game, but it won't be the first on NBC this season. That honor belongs to the Irish's home opener in South Bend, Indiana, which arrives September 13. That's when the Irish will face off against SEC power Texas A&M, kicking off a string of home games that'll air on NBC throughout the remainder of 2025.

So, which Irish games can you catch on the network? Here's the full schedule of NBC's Notre Dame games:

Sept. 13 - vs. Texas A&M - 7:30 p.m. Eastern

Sept. 20 - vs. Purdue - 3:30 p.m. Eastern

Oct. 4 - vs. Boise State - 3:30 p.m. Eastern (Irish Wear Green game)

Oct. 11 - vs. NC State - 3:30 p.m. Eastern (Peacock-exclusive)

Oct. 18 - vs. USC - 7:30 p.m. Eastern

Nov. 8 - vs. Navy - 7:30 p.m. Eastern

Nov. 22 - vs. Syracuse - 3:30 p.m. Eastern

For the complete Notre Dame schedulen, head over to the Fighting Irish website.

For complete coverage of home games, including the exclusive docuseries Here Come the Irish, sign up for Peacock.

About Notre Dame and NBC

Since 1991, NBC Sports and Notre Dame Football have partnered to bring Notre Dame home games to the NBC airwaves, delivering some of the most memorable moments in Fighting Irish history. In 2023 the partnership was officially extended, keeping Notre Dame on NBC's airwaves through 2029.

For more Notre Dame Football news, check out NBC Sports.