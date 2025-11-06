How to Watch No. 10 Notre Dame vs. Navy: Historic College Football Rivalry on NBC & Peacock

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

One of college football's oldest rivalries is coming to NBC as the Irish take on the Midshipmen.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish college football program is packed with long-running traditions, from the simple "Play Like a Champion Today" sign which greets every player before games to, of course, the rivalries with other storied football schools. This week on NBC and Peacock, yet another of those storied rivalries plays out, as the Fighting Irish host the Navy Midshipmen.

So, how old is the rivalry, and what can you expect from this game? Let's take a closer look.

How can you watch the Notre Dame vs. Navy college football game this weekend? The Navy Midshipmen and the No.10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 8, live on NBC and Peacock. The Irish are hosting this meeting, so you'll be watching the matchup live from South Bend, Indiana, with Touchdown Jesus watching over the whole thing.

The history of Notre Dame vs. Navy

Safety Seth English #1 of the Navy Midshipmen follows the play during the game between the Temple University Owls and the United States Naval Academy Midshipmen on October 11th, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA; CJ Carr #13 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish warms up before the game against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium on November 01, 2025 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

One of the oldest college football rivalries in the history of the sport, Notre Dame and Navy have been meeting annually since October of 1927, marking almost a century of games with just a few interruptions, including in 2020 during the shortened and reshuffled COVID-19 season of college football. Since 2011, the winner of the matchup has been awarded the Rip Miller trophy, named for former Notre Dame player and former Navy coach Edgar "Rip" Miller, who died in 1991.

Though the tradition is strong and continues with this 2025 meeting, the rivalry has often been one-sided, with Notre Dame taking 81 of the 97 meetings so far, Navy winning 13, and one game ending in a tie. Notre Dame has won the last seven games in the rivalry, and between 1964 and 2007 they won 43 straight installments of the game. Navy last won the game in 2016.

What to expect from Notre Dame vs. Navy

Jadarian Price #24 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs the ball during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on September 27, 2025 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Notre Dame is on a roll. After opening the season as a College Football Playoff hopeful, the Irish dropped their first two regular season games, but they haven't lost since. Their six straight wins includes victories over rival USC, Boise State, Arkansas, and Boston College, and they're back in contention for a national title as the 10th ranked team in the country.

Meanwhile, Navy's win streak just came to an end on November 1 with a heartbreaking loss to North Texas. Before that, they were one of the few remaining undefeated teams in the FBS, winning seven straight games before the UNT loss. That said, their victories were largely against smaller schools, and they remain unranked.

All of this, plus the South Bend setting for this installment of the rivalry, means that Notre Dame is a clear favorite in this game. Still, don't be surprised to see Navy pull out some fireworks in primetime.

