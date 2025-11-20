How to Watch No. 9 Notre Dame vs. Syracuse: College Football on NBC & Peacock

As we head towards the end of the college football regular season, the Irish host the Orange on NBC and Peacock.

It's a big weekend of college football on NBC and Peacock, as the network sets up for a tripleheader of games running from mid-afternoon all the way into late night on November 22. And it all kicks off with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, currently ranked No. 9 in the CFP rankings.

It's Senior Day in South Bend, Indiana this weekend as the Irish celebrate their final home game of the season. That means honoring departing seniors and celebrating the long legacy of Fighting Irish football, but it also means one last chance to get a win in front of a friendly hometown crowd. Standing in Notre Dame's way are the Syracuse Orange, so let's take a closer look at the matchup.

How can you watch the Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Syracuse Orange college football game on NBC and Peacock? The No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-2) will host the Syracuse Orange (3-7) Saturday, November 22 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. The NBC Sports broadcast of the game is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET, and will be available live on both NBC and streaming on Peacock. It's the last Irish home game of the season, so expect plenty of fanfare to go along with the football.

Following the Notre Dame vs. Syracuse game, stick with NBC and Peacock for primetime Big Ten coverage featuring Nebraska vs. Penn State beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by Washington vs. UCLA at 10:30 p.m. ET.

What to know about the Notre Dame vs. Syracuse college football game

CJ Carr #13 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish throws the ball during the 94th Annual Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Game at Notre Dame Stadium on April 12, 2025 in South Bend, Indiana. Photo: Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Irish are without question the favorites to win this matchup, and not just because they're playing at home. After making it all the way to the College Football Playoff National Championship last season, the Irish are now a Top 10 team again, staring down a return to the Playoff to close out 2025, and they can't afford any mistakes if they hope to get there in a very competitive field. That means winning at home against Syracuse this week, then winning on the road against rival Stanford right after Thanksgiving.

Fortunately for the Irish, they're on a hot streak that's so far survived several major challenges. They began the season by dropping two straight close losses to ranked opponents Miami and Texas A&M, but they've won eight straight since then. Along the way, they've defeated key opponents like rival USC, a very good Navy team, and last week, a dominant road victory over ranked opponent Pitt. Everything points to another Irish win on Saturday.

That said, it's impossible to completely count out the Orange. Yes, they have lost their last six games, but early in the season Syracuse looked promising, handing losses to a solid UConn squad as well as Clemson, in what's been the only conference win for the Orange this season. They don't look to be much of a threat to an Irish team with all the momentum, but all it takes are a few key mistakes to shift the balance of power in a game. If Syracuse pulls out a win, it will be a contender for Upset of the Year, so stay tuned just in case they get the Irish on the ropes.

