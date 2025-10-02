How to Watch No. 1 Ohio State vs. Minnesota - Exclusively on NBC & Peacock

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Christian Slater Was Literally Phoning It In While Filming If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the nation’s top-ranked college football team as they head into the heart of Big Ten conference play, which finds them hosting an unranked but solid Minnesota Golden Gophers squad this weekend for Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock.

Both Ohio State and Minnesota are 1-0 against Big Ten conference opposition this season, though the momentum (and the athletic talent) is definitely on Ohio State’s side. Last week, the Gophers eked out a 31-28 win against Rutgers after falling behind early, while the Buckeyes went on the road to Washington and came away with a 24-6 victory.

RELATED: Who Is the Starting Quarterback for Ohio State? What to Know About Julian Sayin

Ohio State welcomes Minnesota to a rare night game at the iconic Horseshoe Stadium in Columbus — and to add to the home-field energy, it’s also the Buckeyes’ homecoming week. How can you watch the game? Keep on scrolling for everything you need to know!

How can you watch the Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes college football game? Saturday, October 4, the Minnesota Golden Gophers travel to Columbus to face the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes on Big Ten Saturday Night. The game will be broadcast live on NBC and streamed on Peacock, with kickoff set for 7:30 pm. ET.

What to know about the Minnesota vs. Ohio State college football game

James Peoples #20 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs after making a catch as Xe'ree Alexander #10 of the Washington Huskies attempts to make a tackle during the second half at Husky Stadium on September 27, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Blake Dahlin/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Ohio State (4-0) is the heavy favorite heading into this weekend’s matchup against Minnesota (3-1). Win or lose, if the Golden Gophers want to keep it close, their best bet against the nation’s top-ranked college football team may lie in finding ways to send Buckeyes QB Julian Sayin — a redshirt freshman who does his best work with good protection — scrambling from the pocket, or at least hurrying to pass the ball under pressure.

Of course, that’s easier said than done, especially after watching Minnesota’s defensive secondary get repeatedly torched last week against Rutgers. The Golden Gophers will face two of college football’s best wide receivers in Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate when they travel to Ohio State, which means it’s probably wise to keep Sayin too busy in the backfield to find too many opportunities to target them.

RELATED: Who Are the Head Coaches for Every Big Ten College Football Team in 2025? What to Know

Ohio State might have elite offensive weapons and a highly recruited QB in Sayin, but as head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes prepare to host the Golden Gophers this weekend, it’s the defense that’s been putting on a show.

Through the first four games they’ve played this season, Ohio State has only allowed its opponents a total of 22 points… and that’s combined. The Buckeyes held then No. 1-ranked Texas to only seven points in their Week 1 season opener, and on the road to open conference play against Washington last weekend, they only gave up a pair of field goals in securing the 24-6 win.

Under head coach P.J. Fleck, Minnesota doesn’t exactly field a powerhouse offensive unit. But the Golden Gophers can score points — and so far this season, they’ve been consistent. At 6’5’’ and 230 pounds, redshirt freshman QB Drake Lindsey looks the part of a strong-armed pocket passer, and in last weekend’s comeback win against Rutgers, he threw for 324 yards and three TDs in a performance that earned him Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors. That said, he might need an even bigger effort to help the Gophers’ snap their current 12-game losing streak against the Buckeyes this weekend.

Not yet a Peacock subscriber? Click here to get started!