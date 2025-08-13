Love Island USA’s Nicolandria, Amaya & Bryan Are Spilling It All on WWHL (DETAILS)

Ariana Madix Says the Islanders Don't Know What Time It Is in the Love Island Villa

The Love Island USA Season 7 couples are sitting down with Andy Cohen before the reunion drops on Peacock.

Andy Cohen is pulling Love Island USA's top couples for a chat on Watch What Happens Live. And the timing couldn't be better as fans have been eagerly waiting for an update from the Islanders ahead of the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion.

Before we see all of the Season 7 Islanders together once again outside of the villa, Amaya Espinal, Bryan Arenales, Olandria Carthen, and, Nicolas Vansteenberghe will all join Cohen on Bravo's late night talk show. As a refresher, America voted Amaya and Bryan as this summer's winning couple, taking home the $100,000 prize, while Nic and Olandria, A.K.A "Nicolandria," placed second.

After leaving Fiji, the Islanders have been busy with interviews, podcast appearances, travel, and more. Nic also finally found out just how viral his "Mommy? Mamacita" moment was and he traveled to Greece with Olandria for what they called a "baecation."

Olandria Carthen with Nic Vansteenberghe and Amaya Espinal with Bryan Arenales at the Love Island USA Season 7 finale. Photo: Peacock

So when exactly will Amaya, Bryan, Nic, and Olandria be on Watch What Happens Live? Read on for everything you need to know, including how to stream the episode after it airs.

When will Amaya, Bryan, and Nicolandria be on Watch What Happens Live? Amaya, Bryan, and Nicolandria from Love Island USA Season 7 will appear on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, August 13.

How can you watch Amaya, Bryan, and Nicolandria be on Watch What Happens Live? Amaya, Bryan, and Nicolandria's Watch What Happens Live episode will air on Wednesday, August 13, at 10/9c on Bravo. Can't catch it on TV? Their episode will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Andy Cohen revealed the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion is "great"

On August 12, Cohen revealed on Instagram that he and Love Island USA host Ariana Madix had just wrapped filming the Season 7 reunion. Hosted by the two Bravo icons, the reunion special will drop on Peacock on Monday, August 25, at at 9 p.m. ET. And according to Cohen, it's going to be juicy and "everybody" will be there.

“Guys, Love Island reunions are no joke,” Cohen said in a video on his Instagram Story on August 12, revealing that filming went on for hours. “We are on dinner break. It is 9:45 p.m. We’re going back in there soon. This reunion, it’s good. And everybody's here."

Cohen also said that he had “so much fun with Ariana” hosting the reunion. “She’s amazing and, you know what, I like hosting a reunion with her. It’s really fun,” he said, adding that "daddy needs some coffee or something" before they started filming again.

Cohen told his followers that they finally wrapped filming around 11 p.m. that evening as he greeted Love Island fans waiting outside the studio. “Look at this! Love Island fans! How about this? Wow, we don’t get fans in front of Housewives reunions. What the hell, man?” Cohen said on his Instagram Story. “It was a great reunion, just so you know.”