No cable? No problem! You can catch new episodes of Law & Order and SVU elsewhere!

How to Watch New Law & Order Episodes If You Don't Have Cable

For years, having cable television was the easiest and most convenient way to watch your favorite shows like Law & Order and its legendary spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — but times have changed, and that's not the only option anymore.

Now that cutting the cord is all the rage — and with fresh seasons of your favorite NBC shows currently underway for the rest of 2025 and into 2026 — it's time to reveal the best way to watch new Law & Order episodes if you don't have cable.

The best part? You can stream every new episode on your schedule!

Where can I stream new episodes of Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU? The most convenient way to consume brand-new episodes of Law & Order Season 25 and Law & Order: SVU Season 27 without cable is by logging on to Peacock. While Law & Order Thursdays are still a permanent fixture on NBC every week, those same episodes are available to stream the next day (Friday) for your viewing pleasure on Peacock. So it doesn't matter if you miss an episode when it first airs, or want to carve out time over the weekend to get your fill of Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson and all your other favorite characters, they're waiting on Peacock for whenever you're ready!

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) appears on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 1. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

The latest episodes in the Law & Order universe aren't the only thing found on Peacock. All of NBC's first-run shows are available for next-day viewing after their original airing, including The Voice and the One Chicago franchise, as well as Peacock Originals like The Paper.

Sports fans are covered too — Peacock will be the new home of the NBA and WNBA this season, and with the 2026 Winter Olympics right around the corner, there are plenty of reasons to be glued to NBC's award-winning streaming service for the foreseeable future.

Month-to-month pricing for Peacock Premium is only $10.99 per month.

Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T) appears on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 1 "In The Wind". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Ice T speaks about his character's Season 27 SVU storyline

Ice T's Odafin Tutuola has been absent during the majority of Law & Order: SVU Season 27 so far. The iconic character has barely been seen on screen after being ambushed in the season premiere, resulting in a hospital stay, and him having to take a leave of absence for physical therapy.

On October 7, Ice T shared a video message on X, providing his hardcore fans with an update on his character.

"[The SVU writers] got an interesting story curve for my character this season," he explained. "You're going to enjoy how it turns out... Thanks for all the people that are saying, 'Where is Ice in the episode?' Let them know, but I'm alright. I'm healthy in real life, even though I'm a little bit twisted on the show. You'll find out. Love is love, respect."