How to Watch the $3.5 Million Nashville Derby: Horse Racing Live on NBC and Peacock

College Football may be kicking off this weekend on NBC and Peacock, but horse racing is already in full stride. And this weekend, the equine action is really starting to cook.

This Saturday, not only can you watch NBC Sports' live coverage of the $3.5 million Nashville Derby from Kentucky Downs, but you'll also get bonus coverage of the “Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In” Race, the $2 Million Mint Kentucky Turf Sprint, as well as the $2 Million Never Say Die Ladies Turf Sprint. Here's what you need to know about how to catch all the action on NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: The History of the Kentucky Derby, America's Longest Continuously Held Sporting Event

How to watch the 2025 Nashville Derby and more on NBC and Peacock

Medina Spirit, ridden by jockey John Velazquez, crosses the finish line to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby ahead of Mandaloun, ridden by Florent Geroux, and Hot Rod Charlie, ridden by Flavien Prat , and Essential Quality, ridden by Luis Saez, at Churchill Downs on May 01, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

This Saturday, August 30, starting at 4 p.m. ET, you can catch the 2025 Nashville Derby on NBC and Peacock, live from Kentucky Downs in Franklin, Kentucky. Expected top-flight participants include the 2025 Belmont Derby winner, Test Score; 2025 Louisiana Derby winner, Tiztastic; 2025 Jeff Ruby Steaks winner, Final Gambit; Arkansas Derby winner, Sandman; and Blue Grass Stakes winner, Burnham Square (the latter two horses are expected to make their grass debuts).

Running at 1 5/16 miles long, the Nashville Derby is America’s richest turf race outside the Breeders’ Cup. Featuring a $2 million base purse (matching the Preakness and Belmont Stakes) and another $1.5 million available to Kentucky-bred runners from the Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund, it's one of the most lucrative races held at one track, behind the Kentucky Derby's $5 million base.

RELATED: How the Mint Julep Became a Kentucky Derby Tradition, Explained

Saturday's live horse racing coverage also includes a couple of $2 million dandies: the Never Say Die Ladies Turf Sprint and the Million Mint Kentucky Turf Sprint. The latter is a “Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In” race, meaning the winner receives an automatic berth into this year’s $1 million Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint. The series itself is packed with 93 races in 15 countries – the most in Breeders’ Cup history – all leading up to Thoroughbred racing’s year-end Championships, the 42nd Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in Del Mar, Calif., on Oct. 31-Nov. 1. Check out the complete series TV schedule here.

Saturday's NBC Sports’ coverage includes reporters Britney Eurton and Nick Luck, and analysts Randy Moss and Jerry Bailey (Hall of Fame jockey and winner of 15 Breeders’ Cup races). The place to be for prime horse racing coverage, NBC Sports is the exclusive home of the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.