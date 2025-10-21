Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

How to Watch NBA Games on NBC & Peacock: Schedule, Games, Everything to Know

It’s been a long time coming, but the NBA is back on NBC — though a lot has changed in the years since legends like Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley were dominating the hard court. But with a new crop of NBA stars comes plenty of new and exciting ways to watch and stream the league as the 2025/2026 season tips off.

Here’s everything to know about how to catch all the NBA action this season across NBC and streaming on Peacock.

The short version is that NBC Sports will present 100 regular-season games throughout the 2025-2026 season across three nights of the week: Sunday nights, Monday nights and Tuesday nights. The season tips off on October 21, with games on NBC and Peacock. Check out the full schedule right here.

Peacock NBA Monday

Karl-Anthony Towns, #32, of the New York Knicks in action during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden on March 25, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

After tipping off on October 27, Peacock’s marquee exclusive line-up of NBA games will bring up-to three exclusive games on the streaming service every Monday night. Peacock NBA Monday will feature night games each week throughout the regular season, beginning October 27 and concluding April 6, 2026. The streamer will also have its own 30-minute studio program to lead into coverage each Monday night.

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday

After tipping off on October 28, NBC and Peacock will feature weekly NBA doubleheaders on Tuesday nights in primetime. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game will air on NBC stations in the Pacific and sometimes Mountain time zones. Both games will stream live on Peacock.

Sunday Night Basketball

Sports fans are accustomed to tuning into NBC on Sunday nights for sports thanks to Sunday Night Football, but once the NFL season wraps up in early 2026, the NBA will take over that primetime slot for the remainder of the NBA season.

Sunday Night Basketball will launch across NBC and Peacock on February 1, 2026 with a primetime showcase for the league each weekend. One note: Sunday Night Basketball will pause on February 8 and February 15, 2026, due to NBC Sports’ coverage of Super Bowl LX, the NBA All-Star Game, and the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. Sunday Night Basketball will resume on February 22 and run through April 5, with 11 games in total including three doubleheaders.

NBC Sports on-site studio program Basketball Night in America will lead into game coverage each week on NBC and Peacock.

Boston Celtics, Kristaps Porzingis, scores over Detroit Pistons, Paul Reed, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on December 12, 2024. Photo: Matthew J Lee/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

Peacock’s special NBA features

Fans can find special and exclusive features for NBA coverage on Peacock, including game replays to catch up on all the action on your schedule for the duration of the season.

There will also be Peacock Performance View, a new viewing mode coming soon to Peacock that lets fans view real-time stats that break down the game, from which player is on a shooting streak to where they are most likely to score from next. The on-screen data overlay helps fans understand what might happen, before it does. When it launches this season, Performance View will be accessed directly through the NBA hub on Peacock. Starting later this season, viewers will be able to toggle the feature on or off seamlessly within the livestream.

Peacock games will also look and sound phenomenal, with 1080p HDR video and Dolby Atmos sound, for enabled devices.

Check out the full NBA on NBC schedule right here, including every game on NBC and Peacock.