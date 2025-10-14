How to Watch NASCAR's YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on NBC & Peacock

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Racing’s top flight heads to Alabama for the 113th Cup Series contest held at the legendary track.

After Denny Hamlin scored an emotional victory during Sunday’s South Point 400 in Las Vegas to kick of the Round of 8, the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs motor down south to Alabama’s fabled Talladega Superspeedway for the YellaWood 500 on NBC and Peacock.

With only two races left in the round, and three spots up for grabs in Phoenix after Hamlin punched the first ticket to the Championship 4, Talladega’s not only a thrilling fan-favorite across generations, it’s a race where the high stakes have now truly crystalized for the seven other contenders still hunting for desert glory.

But before the elite wheelmen of the NASCAR Cup Series start their engines for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway this Sunday, October 19 on NBC and Peacock, here’s a look at what you need to know about the third remaining race in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

How can you watch YellaWood 500 at Talladega? On Sunday, October 19 at 2 p.m. ET, the YellaWood 500 at Talladega, the penultimate race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8, will be broadcast on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. Ahead of the YellaWood 500, racing fans should tune into Countdown to Green on NBC at 1:30 p.m. ET for the best pre-race analysis available.

Qualifying for the Cup Series postseason race is slated for Saturday, October 18 on truTV.

Which drivers are competing in the Talladega NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race?

Race cars race through Turn 4 during the NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 race on Sunday April 27, 2025 at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama. Photo: David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

1. Denny Hamlin, Championship 4

No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2. Kyle Larson, +35

No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3. Christopher Bell, +20

No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4. Chase Briscoe, +15

No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

---- CUTOFF LINE - FOUR DRIVERS TO BE ELIMINATED AFTER MARTINSVILLE (October 26) ----

5. William Byron, -15

No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6. Chase Elliott, -23

No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7. Joey Logano, -24

No. 22 Team Penske Ford

8. Ryan Blaney, -31

No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Storylines for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Ryan Blaney speaks with the media during NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day at Charlotte Convention Center on August 27, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Here are a few storylines to be aware of when the Cup Series contenders hit Talladega’s historic track for the YellaWood 500 on Sunday, October 19.

Blaney Bounces Back: Ryan Blaney may be sitting in last place headed into this weekend’s race, but Talladega’s a comfortable course for him. Team Penske’s Ford wheelman won the YellaWood 500 in 2023 to catapult him into the Championship race, which he subsequently won.

Speed Equals Unpredictability: Blending massive size and high banking, the largest oval in the NASCAR Cup Series circuit is notorious for creating spectacular, multi-car racing as drivers race three or even four-wide. The intense pack racing that Talladega’s naturally geared to can often produce big wrecks and tight finishes. Tack on wild drafting and a dash of dicey weather, and watch the chaos ensue.

Joey Logano: Typically an elite performer on superspeedways, Logano’s a three-time winner at Talladega, but he’s incident-prone and was disqualified there earlier in the year, despite finishing fifth.

Hendrick Motorsports: With three playoff contenders, the elite outfit has nearly half of the field competing in this round. Chase Elliott has a pair of wins there while Kyle Larson and William Byron have historically enjoyed strong finishes as well.

Dale Earnhardt Sr. Tribute: The Talladega Superspeedway executive leadership have put together a touching tribute to mark the 25th anniversary of the legendary wheelman’s final NASCAR win. With 15 laps remaining in the Winston 500, The Intimidator rallied from 18th place to claim the checkered flag that day at Talladega.

Catch the final two races of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs -- the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on October 26, and the Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 2 -- exclusively on NBC and Peacock!