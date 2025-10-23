Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Michigan State: The Battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy on NBC & Peacock

One of college football’s oldest in-state rivalries puts the Big Ten in the spotlight this upcoming Saturday, as the AP No. 25-ranked Michigan Wolverines travel to East Lansing to face the Michigan State Spartans.

NBC and Peacock's Big Ten Saturday Night pits Michigan vs. Michigan State in a matchup that's seen its share of mutual antagonism since the two teams first met way back in 1898 — especially in recent years, as players have really let their emotions flow. Michigan holds the all-time lead in the previous 117 meetings, and enjoys an overall 74–38 edge (along with five tied games) over Michigan State.

How can you catch this Saturday's game on TV? Keep scrolling for all the details!

How to watch the Michigan vs. Michigan State college football game on Big Ten Saturday Night

Aidan Chiles #2 of the Michigan State Spartans gets set to throw the ball during the first half of the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on October 04, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo: Steve Dykes/Getty Images

The Michigan Wolverines (5-2) will be the visiting team as they face the Michigan State Spartans (3-4) on Saturday, October 25 in a Big Ten Saturday Night game held under the nighttime lights at Spartan Stadium.

The game will kick off live at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with NBC Sports beginning pregame coverage at 7 p.m. ET.

The Battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy: What to know about the Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry game

Bryce Underwood, #19, of the Michigan Wolverines prepares to receive the ball during the second half of the Michigan Maize vs Blue Spring Football Game at Michigan Stadium on April 19, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Beyond a whole new year of bragging rights, at stake for Michigan is a chance to remain in this year’s College Football Playoff hunt as true freshman Bryce Underwood continues to develop as an agile dual-threat quarterback for the Wolverines. The Spartans, meanwhile, will be looking to score a huge signature win after four straight in-conference losses, including last week’s 38-13 loss to undefeated Indiana — currently the nation’s No. 2-ranked team.

There’s also the not-so-minor matter of seizing possession of the Paul Bunyan – Governor of Michigan Trophy, the coveted prize at the heart of the Michigan vs. Michigan State football rivalry. Standing a burly 4-feet high and traditionally hoisted by the winning team after each year’s game, the lumberjack likeness of the legendary Midwesterner was first introduced to the series by former Michigan Governor G. Mennen Williams as a way to commemorate Michigan State’s 1953 conference debut as the Big Ten’s newest member.

Michigan has retained a tight grip on the Paul Bunyan Trophy in recent years, having won their past three consecutive college football contests against Michigan State. With oddsmakers favoring the Wolverines by more than two touchdowns, the Spartans are all but guaranteed to send shock waves across the Big Ten if they can manage to pull off the upset win this weekend.

