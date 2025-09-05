How to Watch Miami (Ohio) at Rutgers: College Football Exclusively on Peacock

It’s Week 2 of the college football season, and, for the second week in a row, Peacock is dialing up an exclusive Big Ten game broadcast that can’t be seen anywhere else.

After showcasing Illinois’ high-powered offensive attack in the 52-3 drubbing that the Fighting Illini put on Western Illinois last weekend, Peacock is lining up another cross-conference Big Ten matchup on Saturday, September 6. That’s when the Scarlet Knights of Rutgers will play host to the RedHawks of Miami University (Ohio), with each team hoping to up their game after getting off to a shaky start in Week 1.

Miami (OH) at Rutgers: How to watch Big Ten college football on Peacock

Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Antwan Raymond (21) runs the ball during the Rate Bowl college football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Kansas State Wildcats on December 26, 2024 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rutgers will host Miami University (Ohio) at home on Saturday, September 6 in a Peacock-exclusive matchup between the Big Ten (Rutgers) and the Mid-American Conference (Miami). Kickoff time is set for 3:30 p.m. ET from Rutgers’ home field at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey.

On the call for the afternoon matchup will be veteran NBC Sports play-by-play voice Paul Burmeister, with on-the-spot analysis from legendary NFL quarterback Phil Simms and sideline reporting from Zora Stephenson. Though the Rutgers-Miami (Ohio) game is a Peacock exclusive, it’s just half of NBC Sports’ overall Big Ten football package on September 6. At 7:30 p.m. ET, Michigan State will face Boston College at home in a game broadcast set to air on NBC while also streaming in live simulcast on Peacock.

Miami (Ohio) at Rutgers: What to watch for

Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights looks on during a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at Beaver Stadium on November 18, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania. Photo: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

With Rutgers’ defense looking vulnerable in Week 1, the Scarlet Knights might have to bring their A-game on both sides of the ball in order to get past a MAC opponent that knows how to punch above its weight.

Rutgers showed off its offense in last week’s 34-31 win over MAC opponent the Ohio Bobcats — though as that final score suggests, the defense definitely looked porous. Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano will be looking to reverse a defensive trend that has bedeviled the Scarlet Knights since last season, when Rutgers finished 7–6 (4–5 in conference) and ended their 2024 campaign with a 44-41 loss to Kansas State in a high-scoring Rate Bowl.

Miami (Ohio) starts their 2025 season on an uphill climb, thanks to back-to-back games against consecutive Big Ten opponents. Led by longtime head coach Chuck Martin, the RedHawks gave up a perfectly respectable 17 points to Wisconsin last weekend… while putting up no points of their own against the Badgers’ stingy defense. Don’t be too deceived, though, by that lopsided score: Miami (Ohio) is no slouch in the MAC, having finished their 2024 season with a 9–5 record (7–1 in conference) crowned by a sound 43–17 thrashing of Colorado State in the Arizona Bowl.

