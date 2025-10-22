Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Wedding bells are ringing in Austin, Texas for the cast of Peacock's new season of Married at First Sight.

How to Watch Married at First Sight Season 19 & When New Episodes Come Out

There's no time for cold feet or even a little small talk before 10 singles meet at the altar and quickly say "I do" on Married at First Sight. Set in Austin, Texas this time around, Season 19 of the Peacock reality show will follow five newly married couples on their wedded journey as part of an eight-week whirlwind social experiment.

From their wedding days and romantic honeymoons to life in the real world together, the cast of Married at First Sight Season 19 will work with three beloved relationship experts. Pastor Cal Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Dr. Pia Holec are all returning once again to guide this season's couples as they tackle the realities of married life together, including the show's first-ever pregnancy.

At the end of the experiment, the couples will have to decide if they want to stay together or go their separate ways. In the trailer for Married at First Sight Season 19, Pastor Roberson asks the couples on "Decision Day," "Do you want to stay married or do you want to get a divorce?"

We've already gotten a sneak peek at one couple's story ahead of the Married at First Sight October 23 premiere. In an extended preview clip, 30-year-old Will and 29-year-old Brittany exchanged vows on their wedding day in front of their friends and families.

Brittany and Will appear on Married At First Sight Season 19. Photo: Mary Kang/PEACOCK

RELATED: Everything to Know About Peacock's Gripping New Drama All Her Fault

"Hi, Will, it's nice to finally meet you, someone committed to finding love and having a lasting marriage," Brittany began during their ceremony. "I promise to be faithful to you, I promise to show up as myself every day, allowing you to fully know me. I promise to make you laugh, happy, a little crazy sometimes, but most importantly, I promise to make you feel."

When it was Will's turn to share his vows, he told Brittany, "As your husband, I'm ready to love you, I'm committed to giving you my best self on the sunny days and when it's dreary. I'm ready to learn about you, grow with you, and have a love like an undying flame glowing in the night."

Brittany and Will then shared their first-ever champagne toast before talking about things like what they do for work, their ages, whether they have kids, and their shared love of the color pink.

So when and how can watch all of this season's love stories unfold? Read on for everything you need to know to watch Married at First Sight Season 19, including when it premieres and when the finale airs.

Where can you watch the new season of Married at First Sight? You can watch Married at First Sight Season 19 exclusively on Peacock. The new season premieres with the first four episodes on October 23, with more batches of episodes airing weekly after that.

RELATED: What to Know About The Copenhagen Test, Peacock's New Spy Series Starring Simu Liu

When do new episodes of Married at First Sight come out? New episodes of Married at First Sight drop weekly on Thursdays. Each week, a batch of new episodes will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock. Check out the full episode schedule, below: October 23 : Episodes 1, 2, 3, and 4

: Episodes 1, 2, 3, and 4 October 30 : Episodes 5, 6, and 7

: Episodes 5, 6, and 7 November 6 : Episodes 8, 9, and 10

: Episodes 8, 9, and 10 November 13 : Episodes 11 and 12

: Episodes 11 and 12 November 20: Finale and Reunion

RELATED: Maura Higgins Teases "Constant Mind Games" Filming The Traitors Season 4 (EXCLUSIVE)

Pastor Cal Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Dr. Pia Holec appear during Married At First Sight Season 19. Photo: Peacock