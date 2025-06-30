How to Watch the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Special 2025

NBC and Peacock have all your Macy's firework-viewing needs covered.

NBC and Peacock are proud to host the 49th broadcast of the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special. If you're seeking a larger-than-life Independence Day celebration, nothing compares to tuning in to this beloved fireworks show, happening in New York City.

How to Watch Watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on Friday, July 4 at 8/7c on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

"Year after year, this telecast continues to inspire and awe, lighting up the New York skyline — this time with a stunning fireworks display near the iconic Brooklyn Bridge," Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events and Specials of NBCU Entertainment, said. "It's the kind of unforgettable national live event that brings us together as a country while showcasing the power and uniqueness of both our NBC and Peacock brands."

Splurge on some sparklers, gather the loved ones, and tune in for a spectacle that's bound to blow audiences away. Get details about how to watch and stream the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special, below.

How to watch and stream the 2025 Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special

A view of the New York City Macy's fireworks display celebrating the United States 248th independence day on July 4, 2024 in Hoboken, New Jersey. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special will air on Friday, July 4 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on NBC. Find your local NBC channel to watch the two-hour live broadcast, which will also simulcast live on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

An encore presentation of the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special will air at 10 p.m. on NBC. Telemundo is also airing a telecast of the celebrations from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. (find your local Telemundo channel here).

If you happen to be in the Big Apple on the holiday, the Macy's 4th of July fireworks show is free to attend if you can snag a spot. Check out Macy's official website for details on viewing locations.

What to expect from the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special

Macy's Independence Day fireworks light up the sky over the midtown Manhattan skyline and the Hudson River in New York City on July 4, 2024, as seen from Union City, New Jersey. Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

In addition to the mind-blowing pyrotechnics, the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special brings together an exciting lineup of pop stars, country legends, and entertainment icons.

Broadway star Ariana DeBose will host the festivities, which will also feature musical performances from Keke Palmer, Eric Church, Ava Max, Jonas Brothers, Trisha Yearwood, and Lenny Kravitz. As if that star-studded lineup wasn't thrilling enough, viewers will be swept away by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and James Poyser's 25-minute musical score crafted to accompany the stunning fireworks display.

DeBose will deliver a stirring vocal performance during the fireworks show inspired by the "enduring spirit of America." From the breathtaking scene over the Brooklyn Bridge to the electrifying musical performances sprinkled throughout the celebrations, the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special is all set to dazzle and delight.