How to Watch M3GAN 2.0: Horror Sequel Streaming Now on Peacock

Back in June, M3GAN 2.0 finally hit theaters, ending more than three years of waiting for the next adventures of everyone's favorite meme-worthy robot girl.

Once again directed by Gerard Johnstone and starring much of the original film's cast, the sequel delivered on its promise to be a bigger, wilder ride, taking things into full-on sci-fi action movie mode.

Now, at last, the film is streaming, making the robotic mayhem a click away just in time for Halloween.

How can you watch M3GAN 2.0? As of September 26, M3GAN 2.0 is now streaming on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service packed with big genre movie options for your Halloween viewing pleasure. The film arrived on digital back in July, and hit Blu-ray shelves earlier this week, but this marks its streaming debut, right there alongside the original M3GAN for a perfect double feature.

To watch, all you need is a Peacock account, which you can sign up for right now.

What is M3GAN 2.0 about?

M3GAN in M3GAN 2.0 (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures

Set just a few years after the original film, M3GAN 2.0 picks up on the lives of M3GAN's inventor, Gemma (Allison Williams) and Gemma's niece, Cady (Violet McGraw). In the time since they defeated M3GAN (once again voiced by Jenna Davis and embodied by Amie Donald), Gemma's become an advocate for AI regulation, while Cady's still flirting with robotics. Meanwhile, Gemma's company is eyed by a slimy billionaire (Jemaine Clement).

What none of them know, of course, is that the tech that made M3GAN possible has been snatched by a shadowy arm of the U.S. Government, who've used it to build AMELIA (Ivanna Sakhno), a weaponized robot who, during her first mission, goes rogue with the threat of unleashing an AI that could overtake every computer system in the world. Racing against time and AMELIA's deadly skills, Gemma and Cady have no choice but to team up with a revived M3GAN and try to save the world.

All of this makes for a film that leans hard into action setpieces, particularly where AMELIA is concerned, allowing the tone to evolve from the first film in some very fun ways. There are still some scares, but M3GAN 2.0 is also very much a science fiction adventure experience, complete with a big technological MacGuffin, giving it a nice contrast to the first film that'll make watching them back-to-back a very fun ride.

Stream M3GAN and M3GAN 2.0 on Peacock now!