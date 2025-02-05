How to Watch Love Hurts: Is It in Theaters or Streaming?

This week, just ahead of Valentine's Day, audiences everywhere will have the chance to experience Love Hurts, the new action-comedy film starring Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan as a man with a dark past who's forced to confront some old grudges.

It's one of those films that's shaping up to be perfect date night fare in the lead-up to V-Day, full of familiar faces and a mix of laughs, action, and emotion. So, where can you watch it? How do you make sure you don't miss one of February's most intriguing new releases? Let's take a look.

How can you watch Love Hurts? Love Hurts, starring Ke Huy Quan, directed by Jonathan Eusebio, and produced by action movie titan David Leitch (The Fall Guy), debuts exclusively in theaters on Friday, February 7, with opening night screenings on Thursday, February 6, for those who are really eager to get a piece of the action. You can pick up tickets at Fandango right now.

What is Love Hurts about?

Quan, who won an Oscar for his work in the action-packed Everything Everywhere All At Once, stars as Marvin Gable, a nice man who works as a very successful real estate agent. What those around him don't know, though, is that Marvin was once a deadly, highly skilled hitman, a secret he's successfully kept since leaving that world behind.

Now, though, there are people who are out to get Marvin, specifically his brother Knuckles (Daniel Wu), and if he's going to survive and protect the people he cares about, Marvin will have to draw on all his old skills as a violent, trained killer. It's a classic double life action movie premise, built on the fight choreography experience and star power of a beloved genre movie star.

The film also features Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) as Rose, Marvin's criminal ex-partner; Mustafa Shakir (Luke Cage) as the poetry-loving hitman Roger, aka "The Raven”; Lio Tipton (Crazy, Stupid, Love.) as Marvin's hapless real estate assistant; Rhys Darby (Our Flag Means Death) as eccentric number-cruncher Kippy Betts; Sean Astin (The Goonies) as Marvin's real estate boss; and former NFL great Marshawn Lynch (Bottoms) as a brawny, lunkheaded enforcer-goon.

Love Hurts is in theaters Friday.