How to Watch Law & Order: SVU Season 27

As Law & Order: Special Victims Unit continues to reign supreme as one of the most beloved series on primetime, fans couldn't be more excited to catch up with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her fearless squad in Season 27 of the smash NBC nail-biter.

Premiering Thursday, September 25 on NBC, Season 27 promises courtroom showdowns, precinct pandemonium, and plenty of action as Benson continues taking down criminals. From the endless rotation of guest stars or Sgt. Fin Tutuola (Ice T) and Benson's barbed sarcasm in the interrogation room, SVU has kept viewers on the edge of their seats for nearly three decades, and Benson isn't slowing down yet.

​"I love my job. I love going to work every day," Hargitay told NBC Insider about the joys of the role and the franchise she's called home for so many years. "I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."

Find everything you need to know about how to watch Season 27 of Law & Order: SVU, below:

Law & Order: SVU Season 27 premieres September 25 on NBC

Season 27 of Law & Order: SVU premieres Thursday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC. Ahead of the premiere event, watch the trailer for the new seasons of all three Law & Order shows, here.

What time do new episodes of Law & Order: SVU Season 27 air? New episodes of Season 27 of Law & Order: SVU air on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC. Fans should mark their calendars for Law & Order Thursdays this fall — Season 25 of Law & Order kicks off the lineup at 8/7c, followed by SVU, and concluding with Season 5 of Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10/9c.

Where to stream Law & Order: SVU Season 27

If you miss the TV broadcast, fret not; you can stay caught up with Benson and the squad by streaming episodes the day after they air on Peacock.

How to stream past seasons of Law & Order: SVU

Need to catch up ahead of the latest season of SVU? Peacock is the perfect place for a Law & Order marathon of all your favorite criminal cases. Whether you want to check in on Benson and Stabler (Christopher Meloni) or want to relive some of the squad's recent investigations, you can stream episodes of SVU — as well as Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent — on Peacock.

"[Series creator] Dick Wolf is truly a visionary," Hargitay told Fox News Digital in 2023. "And I think that's a very singular thing to be a true visionary who understands our culture in a very deep way but also understands it's sort of ironic that a crime show would be actually calming in a way to our nervous system, knowing that somebody is out there taking care of it. That our voices are heard, and there are people that are on it."